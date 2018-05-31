New Zealand Rugby demand Australia pay $50,000 for Pete Samu's release - report

The Wallabies will have to cough up $50,000 for the services of Crusaders flanker Pete Samu, according to a report from Australia's Daily Telegraph.

Samu, 26, is currently involved in a tug-of-war between New Zealand and Australia, with Michael Cheika wanting to have the loose forward in his side to take on Ireland.

However, with Samu contracted to Tasman until the end of this year's Mitre 10 Cup, New Zealand Rugby would have to grant an early release to see him represent the Wallabies later this month.

According to The Daily Telegraph, NZR have requested a payment of $50,000 from their Australian counterparts to seal Samu's early release, with the ARU reluctant to bow to their demands.