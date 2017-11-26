 

Rugby


New Zealand Rugby announce cooperation agreement with English side Harlequins

New Zealand Rugby have today announced a cooperation agreement with English club side Harlequins, seeing the organisation linked with the Premiership club on and off the field.

All Blacks captain Kieran Read

All Blacks captain Kieran Read

Source: Photosport

In a media release this afternoon, NZR confirmed the news - with chief executive Steve Tew quick to praise the agreement with Harlequins.

"This is new territory for New Zealand Rugby and this unique relationship will open some useful connections in that part of the world."

"With its strong ex-pat community, London is of key strategic importance to New Zealand Rugby, and when you factor in our shared relationship with Adidas, this cooperation agreement is a very natural fit."

"This alignment will create significant opportunities for both sides, with players, coaches and staff able to learn from different environments with different people, challenges and cultures."

The move will most likely see top players contracted to NZR exercise sabbatical clauses to play for Harlequins while remaining eligible for the All Blacks.

