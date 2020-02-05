New Zealand provincial rugby unions meet, with concerns over future of domestic game

Chief executives of New Zealand's provincial Rugby Unions gathered today in Wellington to discuss the ongoing review of the game in New Zealand.
Following 1 NEWS revealing last week concern from the licence holders of four of the five New Zealand Super Rugby sides, the provincial unions are understood to have raised their own concerns, regarding the future of the domestic game.
While none of the CEOs wished to publicly comment, 1 NEWS understands that today's discussions revolved around clarity, or a lack thereof over the future of domestic rugby.
1 NEWS also understands that New Zealand Rugby's strategic discussion document, which forms the basis of the ongoing McKinsey review, is very light on both Super Rugby and provincial rugby.
The provincial unions are understood to be concerned about their own lack of involvement in the review itself, meeting today for over three hours.
What's more, with the Mitre 10 Cup seen as a sort of shop window for the provincial game, fears over the future of the competition have only grown with the pending launch of a new Japanese professional competition.
New Zealand Rugby has this week received a letter signed by all five Super Rugby sides regarding their ongoing licence talks, confirming 1 NEWS' report from last week, appearing as though a similar letter from the provincial unions could also be on the way.