New Zealand demolish Wales to kick off Los Angeles Sevens

The All Blacks Sevens have made a winning start to the Los Angeles leg of the 2020 World Series, defeating Wales 42-7 in their opening match of Pool D.

Playing the tournament opener, New Zealand looked to bounce back from their fifth placed finish from their last tournament in Sydney last month.

However, things wouldn't go to plan first up for the All Blacks Sevens, Akuila Rokolisoa shown a yellow card for cynical play. Despite the numerical disadvantage though, the Kiwis would open the scoring after five minutes, Etene Nanai-Seturo showing too much pace for Wales out wide.

Wales hit back before the break, Jay Jones levelling the scores, only for New Zealand captain Tim Mikkelson to put the All Blacks Sevens in front with the final play of the first half. New Zealand ahead 14-7 at the break.

If the first half was an even contest between the two sides, the second saw New Zealand outclass Wales in every department.

Second half tries to Caleb Clarke, William Warbrick, Ngarohi McGarvey-Black and Sam Dickson seeing New Zealand run away for a convincing first-up victory.