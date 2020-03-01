New Zealand beat England, finish day one of Los Angeles Sevens unbeaten

New Zealand have gone through pool play unbeaten at the Los Angeles Sevens, finishing day one with a 21-17 victory over England.

Having cruised to opening wins over Wales and Spain, New Zealand needed to beat England to ensure top spot in Pool D, also unbeaten from their first two matches.

England would strike first though, Ben Harris opening the scoring in the second minute, before Ngarohi McGarvey-Black hit back, converting his own try for a 7-5 lead for New Zealand.

Dan Norton appeared to give England the lead again before halftime, only for Andrew Knewstubb to score with the final play of the first half, New Zealand leading 14-12 at the break.

Etene Nanai-Seturo added to the All Blacks Sevens' lead to start the second half, before the Kiwis managed to defend their advantage for the rest of the match.

England would score their third try with the final play of the game, Harris grabbing his second of the game, however missed conversions would mean the All Blacks Sevens finish as victors.