TODAY |

New Zealand beat England, finish day one of Los Angeles Sevens unbeaten

Source:  1 NEWS

New Zealand have gone through pool play unbeaten at the Los Angeles Sevens, finishing day one with a 21-17 victory over England.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The All Blacks Sevens claimed a dominant 42-7 victory in the tournament opener. Source: SKY

Having cruised to opening wins over Wales and Spain, New Zealand needed to beat England to ensure top spot in Pool D, also unbeaten from their first two matches.

England would strike first though, Ben Harris opening the scoring in the second minute, before Ngarohi McGarvey-Black hit back, converting his own try for a 7-5 lead for New Zealand.

Dan Norton appeared to give England the lead again before halftime, only for Andrew Knewstubb to score with the final play of the first half, New Zealand leading 14-12 at the break.

Etene Nanai-Seturo added to the All Blacks Sevens' lead to start the second half, before the Kiwis managed to defend their advantage for the rest of the match.

England would score their third try with the final play of the game, Harris grabbing his second of the game, however missed conversions would mean the All Blacks Sevens finish as victors.

The win means New Zealand top Pool D, and will face the runner up of Pool A, likely to be one of Fiji or Argentina.

Rugby
Sevens
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
'I just want to get out there' - Tohu Harris itching for Warriors return
2
SBW, Toronto Wolfpack handed Super League hiding by St Helens
3
Israel Folau tipped to take out Super League's 'Man of Steel' award
4
Ardie Savea switch 'risky stuff' for NRL sides, says ex-All Black league convert
5
Blues end Stormers' unbeaten start to 2020 with impressive away win
MORE FROM
Rugby
MORE
00:16

Highlanders fear captain Lentjes out for season after horrific leg break

'The most difficult position in rugby' - Stormers target Rieko Ioane after centre switch

Highlanders refuse to blame dual playmaker system after latest loss
00:16

Graphic warning: Highlanders captain James Lentjes suffers horror leg injury during loss to Rebels