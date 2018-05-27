 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Rugby


New Springboks coach Rassie Erasmus selects 17 uncapped players

share

Source:

Associated Press

New Springboks coach Rassie Erasmus appeared set to make sweeping changes from the disastrous tenure of predecessor Allister Coetzee as he gave 17 uncapped players a chance in his first squad selection today.

FILE - In this Thursday, March 1, 2018 file photo, newly-named Springbok rugby coach, Rassie Erasmus, at a news conference in Johannesburg. Erasmus has named 17 uncapped players in a huge 43-man squad for South Africa's June internationals against Wales and England. Erasmus has decided to try out a large number of untested players in his first squad selection, but also recalled a small group of experienced veterans who had been out of the frame after moving to overseas clubs. Those players are hooker Bismarck du Plessis, No. 8 Duane Vermeulen, utility back Frans Steyn and fullback Willie le Roux. (AP Photo, File)

Springboks coach Rassie Erasmus.

Source: Associated Press

As well as trying out a large number of untested players, Erasmus also recalled some experienced veterans who had been out of the frame after moving to overseas clubs.

Those are hooker Bismarck du Plessis, No. 8 Duane Vermeulen, utility back Frans Steyn and fullback Willie le Roux.

The 34-year-old du Plessis in particular was a surprise inclusion, although his return may have been helped by the injury absence of current first choice No. 2 Malcolm Marx.

Among the new players, three of the four scrumhalves Erasmus went with are uncapped: Embrose Papier and Ivan van Zyl of the Bulls, and Cameron Wright of the Sharks.

South Africa's decision to relax restrictions on selecting players who play overseas and have fewer than 30 test caps also allowed Erasmus to recall another scrumhalf, Faf de Klerk.

Erasmus didn't name a captain to stand in for injured No. 8 Warren Whiteley but is expected to announce that on Tuesday, when the squad will likely be trimmed.

Coetzee was fired early this year after leading the Springboks through two terrible seasons, where they plummeted in the rankings and fell to a series of humiliating defeats.

Erasmus will start his mission to rebuild the Springboks' reputation with a one-off test against Wales in Washington next Sunday, followed by a three-test home series against Eddie Jones' England.

Among the uncapped players were big Bulls second-row pair RG Snyman and Jason Jenkins, Sharks hooker Akker van der Merwe, and Sharks flyhalf Robert du Preez, who is one of three du Preez brothers in the squad. Erasmus also brought in three uncapped but exciting wings: Sibusiso Nkosi, Aphiwe Dyantyi and Makazole Mapimpi.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:15
1
Real Madrid defeated Liverpool 3-1 to win their third consecutive Champions League title.

Watch: Gareth Bale scores stunning bicycle kick goal to secure historic Champions League title for Real Madrid

00:15
2
The Brumbies defeated the Bulls 38-28 in Pretoria, snapping a five game losing streak.

Brumbies defeat Bulls with 14-men after hooker Folau Fainga'a is red-carded for head-butt

3
FILE - In this Thursday, March 1, 2018 file photo, newly-named Springbok rugby coach, Rassie Erasmus, at a news conference in Johannesburg. Erasmus has named 17 uncapped players in a huge 43-man squad for South Africa's June internationals against Wales and England. Erasmus has decided to try out a large number of untested players in his first squad selection, but also recalled a small group of experienced veterans who had been out of the frame after moving to overseas clubs. Those players are hooker Bismarck du Plessis, No. 8 Duane Vermeulen, utility back Frans Steyn and fullback Willie le Roux. (AP Photo, File)

New Springboks coach Rassie Erasmus selects 17 uncapped players

00:15
4
The Chiefs' first-five forced his way over in stunning style in Hamilton.

Watch: Damian McKenzie shows off superhuman strength to score against Waratahs

00:15
5
Squire was unstoppable close to the tryline as he made his comeback from a broken thumb.

Watch: Rampaging Liam Squire bulldozes Reds defender to score on Highlanders return

02:01
There is growing concern NZ companies still lack culpability for work-related deaths after Pike River and the CTV building collapse.

'Are you waiting for another disaster?' - Pressure mounts on Government to introduce corporate manslaughter law

A significant overhaul of the Crimes Act is expected late next year.

01:32
Students Against Dangerous Driving are campaigning to highlight the deadly trend of mobile use behind the wheel.

Kiwi students forfeit mobiles for 48 hours to fight 'endemic' and deadly car phone use

Students Against Dangerous Driving has organised a weekend campaign encouraging people to keep their eyes on the road, not their phones.

01:50
TVNZ and NZ On Air are today celebrating the launch of their band new children’s media platform

HEIHEI, the ad-free streaming platform aimed at Kiwi kids launches: 'a safe, online place where they can see themselves'

TVNZ and NZ On Air are today celebrating the launch of their brand new children’s media platform.

02:01
Just weeks out form the birth of her first child, the PM has sat down to discuss how she will manage public interest, privacy and parenthood.

Jacinda Ardern's candid interview on impending motherhood - 'focused on getting through the actual birth'

Just weeks out form the birth of her first child, the PM has sat down to discuss how she will manage public interest, privacy and parenthood.


The Auckland hospital has leaky buildings and the problem could be worse than initially thought

Cancer patients face delays in treatment due to Middlemore Hospital staffing 'state of crisis', claim doctors in letter to Health Minister

The letter was sent on behalf of 13 department heads at the hospital.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 