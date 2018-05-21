 

New season, new faces: All Blacks welcome rookies into the fold after 2018 team selection

Andrew Saville 

The All Blacks have spent their first day in camp preparing for next month's three-Test series against France.

Jordan Taufua and Shannon Frizell were thrown straight into the action with a gym session and new gameplans to learn.


But for new boys Jordna Taufua and Shannon Frizzell, the day's been a blur with a heavy gym session and innovative gameplan to learn.

First-five Beauden Barrett says it’s a feeling everyone goes through.

"I can just see a lot of excitement in his face," Barrett said of Frizell.

"Brings back a few memories of when I first made it."

Others are also starting to feel more at home, with Richie Mo’unga determined to earn his Test debut after making his first All Blacks appearance off the bench last year against a France XV team.

"I didn't come in here just to make up the numbers or to hold hit shields," he said.

"Definitely want to give it a good crack - if I don't, it's not doing the best for the team."

The three day camp in Auckland ends later tomorrow, with players then heading back to their Super teams before another three day camp early next week in Christchurch.

All Blacks

Andrew Saville

loading error

refresh

