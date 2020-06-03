New rules for Super Rugby Aotearoa seen as a chance to speed up and enliven game

New Zealand Rugby’s announcement of their new laws ahead of next week’s Super Rugby Aotearoa launch have been met mostly with praise.

Up and down the country, fans, players and coaches looked over the new changes Kiwi teams will adjust to starting next week.

One of the biggest changes is a concept that’s actually been around for decades.

Since 1974, the NFL has had overtime and for almost 20 years, the NRL has had golden point and now, the NZR is following suit to ensure there’s no Kiwi derbies brought to an anti—climactic end with a draw.

NZR’s head of professional rugby Chris Lendrum said a draw isn’t necessarily bad but the domestic competition was too good an opportunity to ignore.

“Nothing bad about a draw, there's a lot of history in rugby wrapped around draws but Super Rugby Aotearoa is an opportunity to try something new."

Lendrum said rugby league fans will be able to “gloat” about the borrowed system but one league enthusiast. Highlanders playmaker Josh Ioane, is just happy to try something new.

“It creates some excitement around the game, and as we saw last week, we saw the Panthers go to golden point, so yeah, I'm a big fan of it,” he said.

“Should be good.”

Ioane joked it’s potentially an excuse to slot his first drop goal too.

“I've definitely been practicing my drop goals in case we get to that position.”

Highlanders attack coach Tony Brown added he’s just glad to see NZR taking the opportunity to move the game forward.

“The game always needs changes. Rugby's moving so fast and it only makes sense that the rules move with it,” Brown said.

“Adding little developments adds excitement.”

Throw in a new red card system that would see an offending player replaced by a substitute after 20 minutes and Brown said you’ve got a strong product.