New Reds coach Brad Thorn tells Quade Cooper he's 'not part' of club's future - report

Quade Cooper's stint at Queensland Reds looks to have ended after he was reportedly told he is no longer part of the club's plans.



Queensland Reds Brad Thorn Source: Getty

The 29-year-old flyhalf was expected to report back for training at the Super Rugby outfit on Monday but has been informed by new coach Brad Thorn he probably won't be involved in the forthcoming campaign.



"I've had an honest conversation with Quade and where he currently sits in our plans," Thorn told the Courier-Mail.



"He's not training with the Reds at the moment and training with his club (Brisbane City) instead."



Capped 70 times, the skilful playmaker's Test career also appears over after having been left out of coach Michael Cheika's Wallabies squad since his last match against Italy five months ago.