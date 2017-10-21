 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Rugby


New Reds coach Brad Thorn tells Quade Cooper he's 'not part' of club's future - report

share

Source:

AAP

Quade Cooper's stint at Queensland Reds looks to have ended after he was reportedly told he is no longer part of the club's plans.

Queensland Reds Brad Thorn

Queensland Reds Brad Thorn

Source: Getty

The 29-year-old flyhalf was expected to report back for training at the Super Rugby outfit on Monday but has been informed by new coach Brad Thorn he probably won't be involved in the forthcoming campaign.

"I've had an honest conversation with Quade and where he currently sits in our plans," Thorn told the Courier-Mail.

"He's not training with the Reds at the moment and training with his club (Brisbane City) instead."

Capped 70 times, the skilful playmaker's Test career also appears over after having been left out of coach Michael Cheika's Wallabies squad since his last match against Italy five months ago.

Cooper was brought back by Queensland in 2015 from French club Toulon and still has two seasons left on his Reds contract.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

1
Queensland Reds Brad Thorn

New Reds coach Brad Thorn tells Quade Cooper he's 'not part' of club's future - report

00:30
2
The Welsh showed a little razzle-dazzle early on in their 24-22 win over South Africa.

Wales execute pinpoint cross kick play for opening try in thrilling win over Springboks

00:25
3
Cordner scored the only points of the first half after he hit the line at speed from metres out.

As it happened: Kangaroos claim Rugby League World Cup over England as early try proves the difference in gritty final

4
Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters and Race Relations Commissioner Dame Susan Devoy.

Opinion: Dame Susan Devoy and Winston Peters story - 'embarrassment to professional journalism'

01:51
5
The England all-rounder has generated plenty of attention since touching down in New Zealand.

'He's an appalling role model for young cricketers' - Ben Stokes drawing plenty of eyes ahead of Canterbury debut

00:28
The English actress spoke to US talk show host Stephen Colbert about coming to New Zealand for the first time at the age of 17.

Watch: 'Isn't it just the most incredible place' – Kate Winslet, Stephen Colbert gush over New Zealand

Winslet fell in love with NZ while filming Peter Jackson's Heavenly Creatures.


00:56
The animal shelter pup caught on camera trying to escape has become an instant internet hit.

Busted! Little puppy caught on camera trying to escape kennel

The animal shelter pup caught on camera trying to escape has become an instant internet hit.

00:19
An Aussie learner driver had a very unique parking outcome when their car went off-road.

Watch: Learner driver parks on top of other car in bizarre Sydney crash

An Aussie learner driver had a very unique parking outcome when their car went off-road.

01:57
The age-old craft of building houses out of logs is seeing a new export market open up for a Dunedin builder.

'It's very cosy' - Aussie couple settle on log cabin house built in Dunedin

The home, made from macrocarpa logs, is resistant to fire.

02:11
Local Maori and conservationists have declared the Waitakere Ranges closed off in bit to stop spread of Kauri dieback disease.

'It's a tipping point for the ecology of the forest' – Waitakere Ranges closed in fight against Kauri dieback

Hundreds of giant kauri in the Waitakere Ranges are dying with 20 per cent infected.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 