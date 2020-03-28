New poll reveals nearly half of Kiwi Super Rugby players believe new AB's head coach wasn't best choice

New Zealand's top players are divided over whether new head coach Ian Foster and his assistants are the right men to lead the All Blacks, according to an eyebrow-raising poll.

All Blacks head coach, Ian Foster. Source: Photosport

Media company NZME says more than 100 of the country's Super Rugby players were questioned anonymously on a range of topics, including a revisiting of NZ Rugby's decision last December to appoint former assistant Foster as successor to Steve Hansen.

That outcome divided public opinion, with many regarding three-time Super Rugby champion Crusaders coach Scott Robertson as the superior candidate over the "safe" option of Foster.

It seems many players may share that view, given their responses to the poll question: "Did the NZRU get it right with their All Black coaching group?"

Almost half (46 per cent) said no, while a further 26 per cent believed Foster was a good appointment but not his assistant team of John Plumtree, Scott McLeod, Brad Mooar and Greg Feek.

The remaining 28 per cent were happy with the overall makeup.

NZME said the 40-question poll, conducted between March and June, involved at least 15 current players from each of the five Super Rugby Aotearoa teams.

Eight-year Test assistant Foster didn't feature among the best coaches the players had worked under.

Incoming Wallabies coach and former Chiefs mentor Dave Rennie was rated equal third (9 per cent), behind Highlanders assistant Tony Brown (17 per cent) and Robertson (16 per cent).

Other results included player ratings.

Playmaker Beauden Barrett was regarded as the country's premier player, heading off forwards Ardie Savea and Brodie Retallick.