New Plymouth to host historic rugby game this weekend

New Plymouth locals are excitedly counting down the minutes until idyllic cricket ground, Pukekura Park, hosts a first-class rugby game for the first time in 76 years.

Your playlist will load after this ad

With Taranaki’s home ground, Yarrow Stadium, in need of earthquake strengthening, the Bulls will host the Hawke’s Bay Magpies at Pukekura Park in their season-opening NPC game on Saturday.

The prospect has the groundsmen scrambling to put in the 40 to 50-year-old posts and the neighbours of the ground are taking position.