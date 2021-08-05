TODAY |

New Plymouth to host historic rugby game this weekend

Source:  1 NEWS

New Plymouth locals are excitedly counting down the minutes until idyllic cricket ground, Pukekura Park, hosts a first-class rugby game for the first time in 76 years.

It's not the teams taking place but where it's being played that has tongues wagging.

With Taranaki’s home ground, Yarrow Stadium, in need of earthquake strengthening, the Bulls will host the Hawke’s Bay Magpies at Pukekura Park in their season-opening NPC game on Saturday.

The prospect has the groundsmen scrambling to put in the 40 to 50-year-old posts and the neighbours of the ground are taking position.

For the full story, watch the video above.

Rugby
Taranaki
