New-look France hand Eddie Jones' England reality check in Six Nations opener

France came out fighting in the rain and pinned tournament favorite England onto the back foot in their Six Nations opener, leading the World Cup runner-up 24-0 then defending resolutely for a 24-17 win.

Fabien Galthié's new-look side confounded expectations in style.

This was in large part due to inspirational new captain Charles Ollivon, a rampaging flanker with winger-like speed and a taste for tries.

“We reversed the situation and scored three tries against England, in the rain,” Galthié said. "The staff have been working hard for the last two months on the details that led us to this great victory.”

What a way to celebrate a first game in charge for Galthié, and a totally revamped backroom staff which includes former rugby league star Shaun Edwards as defense coach.

For much of the match, Edwards wasn't really needed.

After 54 minutes the score was a scarcely believable 24-0.

This against a side which crushed France 44-8 last year in a contest so embarrassingly one-sided England might have scored 60 or more, only to clearly ease up.

Blanking England in the first half for the first time in the championship since 1988 was a remarkable achievement for France.

Doubly so considering England did the same to perpetual try-scoring machine New Zealand in the World Cup semifinal only months ago.

England coach Eddie Jones, so goading in his pre-match declarations, feared a rout was coming.

“That was a game that could have been quite ugly for us," Jones said. "The crowd was going nuts, they got a bit of a roll on.”