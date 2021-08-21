New jersey sponsor named for All Blacks, Black Ferns

New Zealand Rugby (NZR) has announced the new front of jersey sponsor will be for the All Blacks and Black Ferns from 2022 will be manufacturing company, Altrad.

The All Blacks celebrate after defeating Australia in the the second Bledisloe Cup rugby test at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand, Saturday, August 14, 2021. Source: Associated Press

NZR said in a statement on Friday evening Altrad has agreed to a six-year partnership which also includes NZR’s four other teams in black, the All Blacks Sevens, Black Ferns Sevens, Māori All Blacks and the New Zealand U20s.

The company, whose headquarters are situated in France, is already involved in rugby, with ownership in Montpellier Herault Rugby Club and a major sponsor for the French national rugby teams.

“In creating this partnership, we have recognised Altrad’s founding principles of courage, respect, solidarity, conviviality and humility as truly relevant to our game - and with the support of their international footprint, we will continue to build our global legacy in rugby," NZR CEO Mark Robinson said.

"We are excited by the opportunity for both parties to deepen connections with communities by providing All Blacks clinics to children and young people, and leadership learnings around the world. We are incredibly proud to have agreed to this partnership and look forward to getting underway next year.”