TODAY |

New jersey sponsor named for All Blacks, Black Ferns

Source:  1 NEWS

New Zealand Rugby (NZR) has announced the new front of jersey sponsor will be for the All Blacks and Black Ferns from 2022 will be manufacturing company, Altrad.

The All Blacks celebrate after defeating Australia in the the second Bledisloe Cup rugby test at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand, Saturday, August 14, 2021. Source: Associated Press

NZR said in a statement on Friday evening Altrad has agreed to a six-year partnership which also includes NZR’s four other teams in black, the All Blacks Sevens, Black Ferns Sevens, Māori All Blacks and the New Zealand U20s.

The company, whose headquarters are situated in France, is already involved in rugby, with ownership in Montpellier Herault Rugby Club and a major sponsor for the French national rugby teams.

“In creating this partnership, we have recognised Altrad’s founding principles of courage, respect, solidarity, conviviality and humility as truly relevant to our game - and with the support of their international footprint, we will continue to build our global legacy in rugby," NZR CEO Mark Robinson said.

"We are excited by the opportunity for both parties to deepen connections with communities by providing All Blacks clinics to children and young people, and leadership learnings around the world. We are incredibly proud to have agreed to this partnership and look forward to getting underway next year.”

It comes as AIG - the All Blacks' first-ever front of jersey sponsor - current deal comes to an end in 2021.

Rugby
All Blacks
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
'Go fast or go home' - Neiufi reflects on 'surreal' golden effort
2
Para swimmer Tupou Neiufi claims NZ's first gold in Tokyo
3
Big names missing as All Blacks pick 35-strong squad to travel to Australia
4
Pascoe fights back tears after silver medal - 'I want to make a difference'
5
New jersey sponsor named for All Blacks, Black Ferns
MORE FROM
Rugby
MORE

Dave Rennie unloads on NZ Rugby over Test cancellation: 'Bloody angry'

South Africa offers to host after NZ cancels rugby Tests

ABs, Black Ferns Tests in NZ scrapped after Delta outbreak

Rugby Australia hopeful of Bledisloe III despite lockdown