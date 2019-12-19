New Hurricanes coach praises 'outstanding' detail of new assistant Cory Jane

Cory Jane’s return to the Hurricanes has seen the banter go up a level, says new head coach Jason Holland, who also revealed that Ardie Savea’s injury was “way better than what we earlier thought”.

After being an assistant at the Canes for five years, Holland felt ready to take over at the Hurricanes after John Plumtree left the head coaching position to become an assistant under All Blacks coach Ian Foster.

“Plum's encouraged me to take over some parts of the head coach role over the past couple of years, and that's the strength of Plum I suppose, his focus has been to grow me and everyone else,” he said.

Holland’s promotion to the top job at the Hurricanes meant Cory Jane had returned to the Hurricanes, a franchise he played 123 games for, as an assistant

The former All Black was already impressing.

“He took a session this morning, we threw him in the deep end straight away and the detail he comes up with in the D (defence) is outstanding.”

“I'm looking forward to everything he's going to bring rugby wise and the banter around the place has already gone up a level.”

“He's pretty driven to be a top-quality coach and he's a long way along the road to being there.”

Making Holland’s first season in charge easier would be having Savea back on the field earlier than expected after he underwent knee surgery earlier this month.

