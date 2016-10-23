TODAY |

New fundraiser for Israel Folau by Christian lobby group tops $500,000, hours after launching

AAP
More From
Rugby
Employment
Australia
Religion

A fresh fundraising effort for Israel Folau has already amassed more than half a million dollars, just hours after it's launch by the Australian Christian Lobby.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Maria Folou is supporting husband Israel’s campaign for legal fees after he was sacked for his social media activity. Source: Breakfast

The organisation relaunched a campaign for the former Wallabies star on their website after Folau's successful GoFundMe page was shut down on Monday.

By midday on Tuesday, $605,000 (A$577,000) in donations had been raised via the link on the ACL site.

Donations rolled in at a rate of more than $1000 per minute in the hour before midday, with no signs of slowing down.

Your playlist will load after this ad

GoFundMe says former Wallaby’s campaign violated its terms. Source: 1 NEWS

The ACL has also promised to tip in an additional A$100,000 of their own money.

Read more: Christian group takes up Israel Folau's fundraising campaign, team hits out against wife Maria's 'vilification'

Folau has been trying to raise a A$3 million war chest from public donations to fund his legal battle against Rugby Australia, which terminated his A$4 million contract in May.

The decision by RA came after Folau posted a biblical passage on social media saying "drunks, homosexuals, adulterers, liars, fornicators, thieves, atheists and idolaters" would go to hell unless they repented.

Folau said he had been discriminated against on religious grounds and set up the GoFundMe page, which raised more than $750,000 in about four days.

On Monday, GoFundMe took the page down, citing a breach of its terms of service and announcing it would issue refunds to the more than 7000 donors.

"While we welcome GoFundMe's engaging in diverse civil debate, we do not tolerate the promotion of discrimination or exclusion," GoFundMe Australia's regional manager Nicola Britton said.

A spokesman for Folau denied his campaign was incompatible with GoFundMe's terms of service.

"Unfortunately, GoFundMe has buckled to demands against the freedom of Australians to donate to his cause," the spokesman said.

"There appears to be a continuing campaign of discrimination against Israel and his supporters."

ACL confirmed on Tuesday Folau had accepted its offer to host a new online appeal for funds, which will be transferred to a trust account to pay for his legal bills.

"So, please give generously today to help Folau stand for your religious freedoms," ACL managing director Martyn Iles wrote on the site.

Folau has launched legal proceedings with the Fair Work Commission against RA and is seeking up to $10 million in damages.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Folau will argue under section 772 of the Fair Work Act he was wrongfully dismissed over his social media post. Source: Breakfast

Your playlist will load after this ad

Rugby Australia found the Wallabies star did breach his contract and Folau says he was tempted to back down during the saga. Source: Breakfast

More than 95,000 people had signed an online petition calling on GoFundMe to take down Folau's page.

Maria and Israel Folau Source: twitter/Maria Tutaia
More From
Rugby
Employment
Australia
Religion
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Marko Magic
'Common folk don't have that much publicity' - Father of dying boy reveals Go Fund Me struggle in wake of Folau outrage
2
ANZ distance themselves from Maria Folau's support for husband Israel
3
New Zealand Kiwis perform the haka against Mate Ma'a Tonga during a Test in Hamilton at the 2017 Rugby League World Cup.
Tongan advisory council hit out at 'exploitation' of fans after Kiwis Test
4
GoFundMe says former Wallaby’s campaign violated its terms.
Israel Folau's camp hits out at GoFundMe's decision to remove his fund raising campaign
5
New fundraiser for Israel Folau by Christian lobby group tops $500,000, hours after launching
MORE FROM
Rugby
MORE

Dunedin Mitre 10 stores ordered to pay staff the living wage

Council of Trade Unions President Richard Wagstaff spoke about the need for fair pay in NZ.

'We've just been left behind' - Union argues need for fair pay agreements in NZ

News Corp, ABC to mount legal challenge over Australian police raids
01:39
GoFundMe says former Wallaby’s campaign violated its terms.

Israel Folau's camp hits out at GoFundMe's decision to remove his fund raising campaign