New Dan Carter film details darkest days of All Blacks career - 'You have numerous setbacks'

All Blacks legend Dan Carter says fans should expect to see a new side of him in the upcoming film A Perfect 10 which gave cameras an all-access pass into his life on and off the field.

The film, which covers the final months of Carter's international career, was shot over 18 months, camera crews capturing the ups and downs of his last days as an All Black.

Speaking to 1 NEWS at the film's premiere in Auckland, Carter revealed what the process was like in having to bare all for the world to see.

"The crew was incredible," Carter said.

"I was a bit reluctant at first, when they first asked me if they can do a documentary about my career and my life. But it'll be something fun to show the children, they can show their children and hopefully inspire the next generation.

One of the more scrutinised figures in New Zealand and world sport, A Perfect 10 lets fans see inside Carter during his darkest days.

"Not many people get to see my thoughts behind closed doors when the going gets tough.

"You have numerous setbacks, through injuries or form. I open up a little bit about that in the film, a little bit about my family and personal life.

Carter also hailed his former family, friends, teammates, opponents and coaches, with names like Wayne Smith, Johnny Wilkinson, Steve Hansen and Richie McCaw all part of the film.

"What makes the film is the people that got involved doing interviews.

"People I really respect as players, friends. People speak so openly and honestly about me, was quite a humbling experience for me. That's why the film is what it is."