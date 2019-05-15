TODAY |

New Black Ferns captain Les Elder credits late father for reaching milestone

New Black Ferns captain Les Elder grew up chasing sheep in Taumaranui and began her own girls rugby team in the King Country, but she will now lead the New Zealand women’s team in defending their world title in 2021.

The 32-year-old will captain her side for the first time against the United States at the end of next month.

Initially the flanker had to play in a boys' under 14 grade.

"My cousin was asking where I was, cause I had to wear head gear to hide that I was a girl," said Elder.

The following season she helped start a Taumaranui girls team. That side played games in Hamilton with Elder going on to make the junior Waikato rep teams.

The new Black Ferns skipper credits her late father Tom who passed away in 2014, in helping her reach her goals in her rugby career.

"There is massive milestones that my whole family has achieved since he has passed away and he hasn't been there.

"We haven't had him here but I guess if it wasn't for the million of milestones that we made with him, these big ones wouldn't happen."

Elder was part of the Black Ferns' 2017 Rugby World Cup winning team, making a remarkable comeback from injury after breaking both her legs in 2016.

    The 32-year-old is set to lead the NZ women's team at the 2021 World Cup. Source: 1 NEWS | Sky
