New All Black Shannon Frizell has shown 'a lot of positive signs' - Steve Hansen

All Blacks coach Steve Hansen has heralded the selection of Highlanders loose forward Shannon Frizell, named for his Test debut against France in Dunedin this weekend.

Frizell, 24, will start at blindside flanker against France, with both Liam Squire and Vaea Fifita unavailable through injury.

Speaking to All Blacks TV, Hansen described Frizell as the "logical choice" for Saturday's series finale.

"It's probably a little earlier than we wanted to," he said.

"At the same time, he's shown us a lot of positive signs during training through the last three weeks.