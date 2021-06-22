New All Black Christie jokes about big night 'temptations' after viral pub celebration

Blues halfback Finlay Christie probably won't ever forget the moment he was first named an All Black, but in case he ever does, he has CCTV footage to remind him.

Christie spoke to 1 NEWS today after his selection last night, detailing how the viral moment caught on camera went down.

"We were just down at the pub having a a few pints and some dinner and the announcement got chucked on," Christie told 1 NEWS.

"I got the CCTV footage off the barman afterwards - it's quite a good video!"

One of those present for Christie's big moment was Blues teammate Tom Robinson who the halfback thought would be the one to hear his name read out NZR chairman Stewart Mitchell.

Instead, Christie was the one to get the surprise nod after weeks of speculation.



"There was obviously a bit of chat from the lads [beforehand]," Christie said.



"But I honestly wasn't expecting anything so when it did happen, I was lost for words."

Finlay Christie was all smiles thinking about the moment he was named an All Black. Source: 1 NEWS

The 25-year-old added despite the surreal moment and establishment he found himself at for it, he managed to have a quiet night.

"There was temptations," he joked.

"I had a couple but then I knocked it on the head and tried to rein it in a bit."

Thistle or silver fern?



Less than 12 months ago, there was a chance last night's quiet celebrations wouldn't have happened had Christie taken a different path and invested in the other part of his family's heritage.



Christie was born in Scotland but moved to New Zealand at seven, starting his rugby career with St Kentigern's College in Auckland before eventually making a provincial debut for Tasman in 2016.

A year later, Christie made his Super Rugby debut for the Chiefs before moving to the Hurricanes for two seasons. Finally, he made his way back home to the Blues in 2020 where he's remained since.

Another big move was on Christie's mind throughout though with the chance to represent Scotland in international rugby a thought that came up every now and again.

In fact, as recent as last year, Christie told The Scotsman newspaper "never say never" when he was asked about the possibility of donning the thistle instead of the silver fern.

"That was probably the main question I always got asked with having both passports," Christie said.

Christie said there was an opportunity head north last year before he re-committed to the Blues.



"Back in September last year I re-signed [with the Blues] but that was when I was weighing everything up," he said.



"Obviously with Covid and everything over [in Scotland] it just didn't work out and I thought it would be best for me to stay here."

The decision wasn't easily, especially with family input.

"Obviously I had that conversation with myself and my parents about the 'what ifs'," he said.

"My old man was definitely in my ear a lot about trying to get me over there but I think either way, he'll be pretty proud."