'Never say never' - Raelene Castle refuses to rule out Folau's rugby return

Rugby Australia boss Raelene Castle would not categorically rule out the possibility of Israel Folau returning to the code but believes the sacked Wallabies superstar would refuse to sign under the current player contractual terms.



Folau's multi-millon deal with RA was terminated after a high-level breach of the Professional Players' Code of Conduct in April after his religiously- motivated, anti-gay social media posts.



A settlement between RA and Folau was reached on Wednesday and Castle fronted the media in Sydney, CEO Castle was asked a number of questions about whether the 73-times capped Folau would be allowed back into Australian rugby



In her answers to the first couple of those questions she stressed RA and Folau had "parted ways".



Castle was then asked if technically the door was still open for Folau to sign another contract despite being terminated.



"I think it's clear to see that our values are not aligned and the expectations that Rugby Australia would have of Israel coming back into the sport would not be acceptable," she said.



Asked if that constituted a clear no Castle said, "Never say never, right? It would be crazy for me to say that.



"What I'm saying is we've got a value disalignment.

