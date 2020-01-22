TODAY |

'I was never going to say no' - Patrick Tuipulotu named Blues captain for 2020

Source:  1 NEWS

Patrick Tuipulotu will captain the Blues in 2020, having previously shared the role with Blake Gibson.

Blues Patrick Tuipulotu runs past TJ Perenara Source: Photosport

Tuipulotu, 26, was this morning confirmed as the Blues' outright skipper for the 2020 season, filling a leadership role as the side have waved goodbye to the likes of Ma'a Nonu and Sonny Bill Williams from their ranks.

Speaking to media in Auckland this morning, Tuipulotu spoke about the challenge on his plate heading into the new season.

"It's my home town, home province," Tuipulotu said.

"I'm pretty honoured and privileged to again lead this team, it's obviously different circumstances the time round, with myself solely.

"But in saying that, I've got a good group of guys behind me, who are going to help me out throughout the year."

The All Blacks lock will lead the Auckland side in Super Rugby this year. Source: 1 NEWS

Tuipulotu also says that he wasn't able to turn the job down after being approached by coach Leon MacDonald.

"I was never going to say no if the coaches asked me," he added.

"Leon approached me and told me what was the go and I thought I was happy with that, it's a new challenge, it's different but I'll take it heads on.

"This is where I want to be and that's another driving factor in why I took it."

The Blues begin their Super Rugby season against the Chiefs next Friday at Eden Park.

Rugby
Blues
