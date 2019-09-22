TODAY |

'Nervous' Patrick Tuipulotu admits 'occasion got the better of me' in RWC debut

1 NEWS
More From
Rugby
All Blacks
Rugby World Cup
Asia

Patrick Tuipulotu made his World Cup debut last night in the All Blacks' crucial 23-13 win over the Springboks in Yokohama but the Kiwi lock admits it was a hectic occasion.

Tuipulotu played an important role off the bench after entering the game at the start of the second half for Sam Cane, who had been subbed off due to a head collision.

But the first 40 minutes of the match were a tough time for the 26-year-old who was appearing in his first Rugby World Cup Test.

"I told myself to try and treat it like any other Test match but I think the occasion got the best of me and I started to think about the bigger picture," Tupulotu told 1 NEWS.

"I was getting nervous sitting on the bench and thinking about, 'if we lose, there's still a lot of games to go, it's not just a regular Test match'.

"In saying that, pretty happy we came away with the win."

Once on the field, Tuipulotu joined Sam Whitelock in the locks while Scott Barrett shifted to the vacant loose forward spot.

The Blues captain then went about making his presence known with some big hits as he did his bit to galavanise the All Blacks' defence and deny the Springboks a comeback.

"They fought right to the end - I was pretty nervous going through the ups and downs of the game," he said.

"It's a good feeling now that we've come out on top. 

"For me it's a big confidence boost. Hopefully get some more game time and some good rugby under my belt."

Your playlist will load after this ad

The All Blacks lock said plenty of thoughts ran through his mind on the sidelines during last night's win over the Boks. Source: 1 NEWS
More From
Rugby
All Blacks
Rugby World Cup
Asia
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Spark Sport to simulcast tonight's three RWC matches on TVNZ DUKE and Spark streaming platforms
2
Player Ratings: All Blacks impress in Rugby World Cup opener against Springboks
3
'Nervous' Patrick Tuipulotu admits 'occasion got the better of me' in RWC debut
4
Jacinda Ardern tells reporters SBW asked her if she's planning on 'expanding her family'
5
Australia's Reece Hodge in hot water over high shot on Fiji forward
MORE FROM
Rugby
MORE
03:08

Spark Sport streaming issues sees All Blacks v Springboks match switched to TVNZ DUKE

Pictures: Fans cheer on All Blacks, Springboks at Yokohama International Stadium

00:30

Ugly scenes mar final whistle as France, Argentina scuffle at Rugby World Cup
00:22

Australia's Reece Hodge in hot water over high shot on Fiji forward