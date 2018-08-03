 

'Nerves mean you're ready' – Crusaders embracing pre-final jitters in last training before clash with Lions

1 NEWS
The Crusaders aren't trying to suppress the nerves they're feeling heading into tomorrow night's Super Rugby final against the Lions, instead choosing to embrace them.

Midfielder Ryan Crotty told media today the team was feeling confident after training all week for the game at AMI Stadium in Christchurch.

"The boys have prepared well - there's been a bit of edge around the team though. It's a final, you'd be a bit worried if there wasn't," he said.

"But the boys are excited. The boys are nervous but I think nerves mean you're ready."

The Lions' pack is filled with 'big, strong, physical guys' captain Sam Whitelock said.
Crotty said while senior members of the team can offer support to less experienced members of the squad, he's confident they'll all perform their roles when the whistle goes.

"You trust the younger guys in how they've prepared all season because we've had big games and they've stepped up."

Tomorrow's contest kicks off at 7:30pm.

Ryan Crotty says the team are confident they've prepared correctly for tomorrow's match.
One last game, one last pick. Who have the TVNZ rugby oracles taken for this week's Super Rugby final? Check out below.

How it works: TVNZ sports buffs will chip in their picks for matches each round with some adding a little insight into their thinking. A correct result will give them two points and a correct margin a bonus point.

FINAL

Crusaders v Lions

Matt Hall-Smith - 1 NEWS Sport Reporter

Crusaders v Lions: Crusaders 13+

Guy Heveldt - 1 NEWS Sport Reporter

Crusaders v Lions: Crusaders 13+ - "I've been to every home final so far - trying to rope my mate into going and seeing another win tomorrow night (hint, hint)"

Brodyn Knuckey - 1 NEWS NOW Sport Producer

Crusaders v Lions: Lions 1-12 - "Someone has to be Devil's Advocate! Maybe it's because I love a good Hollywood story but I also think the Lions are one of the rare teams that has a pack that can match the Crusaders. Speed in the backline is potent too."

Faleatua Malili - 1 NEWS NOW Sport Producer

Crusaders v Lions: Crusaders 13+

John McKenzie - 1 NEWS Reporter

Crusaders v Lions: Crusaders 20+

Michelle Prendiville - 1 NEWS Sport Producer

Crusaders v Lions: Crusaders 13+

Josh Reich - 1 NEWS NOW Homepage Editor

Crusaders v Lions: Crusaders 13+

Stephen Stuart - 1 NEWS Sport Reporter

Crusaders v Lions: Crusaders 13+ - "I just hope it's a competitive game but I think it will be 18-25 points."

Victor Waters - Breakfast Sport Producer - LEADER

Crusaders v Lions: Crusaders 13+ - "This final has a Crusaders win written all over it, much like my Picks title! But keep an eye on the weather which could influence proceedings and the crowd turn out"

Abby Wilson - 1 NEWS Sport Reporter

Crusaders v Lions: Crusaders 13+ - "You'd have to be pretty brave to go against the Crusaders... at home... in a Super Rugby final."

SCOREBOARD: Waters 134, Malili 126, Heveldt 121, Knuckey 119, Stuart 114, Wilson 111, Rimene-Sproat 108, Reich 107, Prendiville 103, Hall-Smith 103, McKenzie 95

The 1 NEWS Sport team break down this week's Super Rugby final.
Lions flanker Kwagga Smith insists personal atonement won't be a driving force to win the Super Rugby final against the Crusaders.

Smith is among 12 Lions players who began last year's final loss to the same opponents in Johannesburg that will start again in Christchurch on Saturday.

The 25-year-old has more reason than most to chase a reversal of the 25-17 defeat, when he was sent off in a pivotal moment late in the first half.

He says last year's red card incident, when he clumsily took out David Havili as the Crusaders fullback fielded a high kick, won't be on his mind.

"I think it is not redemption, for me it is another opportunity," he said.

"It wasn't cynical, it wasn't something I did intentionally, it was something that just happened. I missed my focus for one second and I think that is the moments in the final that make a difference."

Smith has been a relentless force for the South African conference winners, having made the Lions his focus after turning down a Commonwealth Games opportunity in sevens, the format he excelled in for several years.

He scored two tries in a man-of-the-match performance during last week's semi- final defeat of the Waratahs at Ellis Park.

Several Crusaders got a first-hand look at Smith's athleticism in a monster display at Twickenham last November when the Barbarians nearly stunned the All Blacks.

He wants to instil confidence in his Lions teammates, believing they can overcome the weight of history and the quality of a Crusaders team on a 14-match winning streak to claim their maiden title.

"They are a good team but we are also a good team," he said.

"We can't focus on them because of all the people making a fuss about them. We can just focus on ourselves."

Kwagga Smith was sent off in the Crusaders' 25-17 final victory.
Source: 1 NEWS
