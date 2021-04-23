Nerveless Damian McKenzie kicks injury-time penalty to clinch Chiefs' win over 'Canes

Damian McKenzie has done it again.

The Chiefs star's golden boot nailed a penalty in injury time to hand the Waikato franchise a last-gasp win for the third-straight week with his final three points tonight resulting in a 26-24 victory over the Hurricanes.

The Hurricanes outscored the home sie three tries to two in the thrilling contest but once again McKenzie's kicking proved the difference with the playmaker collecting four penalties along with two conversions for 16 points on the night.

The Hurricanes were also the first ones on the board thanks to an early score from lock James Blackwell, but a long-range penalty from McKenzie and a try to Pita Sowakula saw the Chiefs take a 10-7 lead.

Jordie Barrett then showed his kicking skills though, slotting a monster 58m penalty on half-time to leave everything to play for in the second 40-minute block.

The deadlock was broken quickly after the break though with McKenzie slotting another penalty before Bryn Gatland crossed the line, giving the Chiefs a 20-10 lead.

The Hurricanes stormed back soon after though through Billy Proctor and despite another penalty from McKenzie to try and hold on to the lead, Asafo Aumua powered over from the back of a lineout drive to put the Hurricanes up by one.

The Hurricanes looked to have held on with the hooter going but sure enough, the Chiefs scrambled at scrum time and forced one last penalty from 45 metres out.

Enter the Smiling McKenzie and the rest was history.