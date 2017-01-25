Nehe Milner-Skudder signs with Hurricanes and NZ Rugby for another three years

Slick Hurricanes flyer Nehe Milner-Skudder confirmed today that he has signed with the Wellington franchise and New Zealand Rugby for another three years.

Hurricanes' Nehe Milner-Skudder. Source: Photosport

Milner-Skudder, 26, said the decision was straight forward for him to stay with the Hurricanes and try push for an All Blacks spot.

"Being part of the Hurricanes for the past three years has been an awesome experience and though I wasn't able to play a big part on the field last year, winning the Super Rugby trophy for the first time only reinforced my view that the club is building something special," said Milner-Skudder.

Milner-Skudder's contract will see the star stay in New Zealand until 2019.

"It's been an absolute honour to represent my country and wear the All Blacks jersey and the only way to do that again is to stay in New Zealand," he said.

New Zealand's Nehe Milner-Skudder scores a try. Source: Photosport

"Hopefully I can play well enough to be considered for selection again, but as always there is some massive competition there, so my whole focus right now is just getting back on the field and trying to put my best foot forward with the Canes."

He joined the Hurricanes in 2014 as part of the wider training squad, he had a blockbusting 2015 season which seen him selected for the All Blacks 2015 Rugby World Cup squad.