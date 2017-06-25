Nehe Milner-Skudder says wife's support, hope for 'new opportunities' led to shift to Highlanders

Former All Blacks wing Nehe Milner-Skudder has revealed it was "new opportunities" and the support of his wife that helped him choose a fresh start with the Highlanders over returning to the Hurricanes.

Milner-Skudder confirmed last week he was Dunedin-bound for the Super Rugby Aotearoa competition after his plans to take his career overseas were stalled by Covid-19.

The 29-year-old spoke to current All Black and former Hurricanes teammate Ardie Savea on his podcast about his decision and said his wife, Hannah, helped him with the process.

"We had a good chat around opportunity, weighing up the pros and cons of going down, more so of what it would mean for us as a family,” Milner-Skudder said.

"Because of the last few years, being injured and not having to travel so much, it's been a massive shock from having to travel so much to being at home.

"She's like, 'Get back on the field so you can bugger off.'

"We always have a good convo about it and make a decision that we're both happy about.

"She's my No1 supporter and I'm very lucky."

Milner-Skudder first joined the Hurricanes in 2014 and had a breakout season in 2015, when he went on to debut for the All Blacks, become a World Champion and earning the honour of World Rugby’s Breakthrough Player of the Year.

A year later, he won a Super Rugby title with the Hurricanes before his career began to stutter due to numerous injuries.

Milner-Skudder admitted on the Ardie Savea Podcast how Hurricanes supporters would react to his move "played a bit on my mind" before he made the final decision.

"I did factor that in a little bit around making the decision.

"That's probably just because the fans up here [Wellington] are really passionate.

"That's something you always admire about people… but for me, with my situation and where I'm at the moment...I don't know if being loyal to myself is the right way to frame, but I think it's about what's best for me and whānau at this point in time.

"That's a fresh start, new opportunities and getting excited about what's coming up."

Milner-Skudder was set to restart his career overseas with a deal with Toulon but the coronavirus pandemic meant he never made the trip.

Instead, he changed his flight from France to the deep South.

“I’m really stoked," he said. "The Landers club have an amazing culture and awesome set up for me with where I’m at in my career and what’s happened over the last couple of years.

"I’m chomping at the bit to get there and get stuck in.

“People say you can’t beat Wellington on a good day, but when it comes to playing at the Cake Tin in all the wind and whatnot, it will be a nice feeling not to have to check the weather forecast before games.”

Milner-Skudder added his rotten luck with injury had given him a greater sense of perspective.

“I had my first shoulder reconstruction back in 2016," he said.

"The last four or five years have been up and down with injury and setback after setback.

"At the same time, the adversity you go through and all the struggles allow you to grow as a person.