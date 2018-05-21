Nehe Milner-Skudder eager to make most of All Blacks chance after latest injury comeback - 'It's how you bounce back!'

Nehe Milner-Skudder is determined to make the most of his opportunity with the All Blacks after overcoming his latest shoulder injury to be selected in Steve Hansen's 33-man squad.

The Hurricanes back-three specialist has had a tough run with injuries since stepping onto the global stage with his infamous Skudder Step, having to overcome numerous shoulder surgeries to return to the paddock.

But Milner-Skudder says it's all part of his journey.

"The massive lesson that I’ve learned is that you just have to suck it up and get on with things and have a process in place and be fairly resilient.

"If you get injured or knocked down, it’s how you bounce back."

The 27-year-old says he's stoked to be back with the team.

"It's a bit of a rollercoaster.

"Obviously, I've put in a lot of hard work but there’s people around me to support me.