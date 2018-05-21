 

Nehe Milner-Skudder eager to make most of All Blacks chance after latest injury comeback - 'It's how you bounce back!'

Nehe Milner-Skudder is determined to make the most of his opportunity with the All Blacks after overcoming his latest shoulder injury to be selected in Steve Hansen's 33-man squad.

The winger has overcome another shoulder injury to earn the black jersey again.
Source: ALL BLACKS TV

The Hurricanes back-three specialist has had a tough run with injuries since stepping onto the global stage with his infamous Skudder Step, having to overcome numerous shoulder surgeries to return to the paddock.

But Milner-Skudder says it's all part of his journey.

"The massive lesson that I’ve learned is that you just have to suck it up and get on with things and have a process in place and be fairly resilient.

"If you get injured or knocked down, it’s how you bounce back."

Milner-Skudder will spend up to six months sidelined after dislocating his shoulder in the All Blacks' 25-24 win over the Springboks.
Source: 1 NEWS

The 27-year-old says he's stoked to be back with the team.

"It's a bit of a rollercoaster.

"Obviously, I've put in a lot of hard work but there’s people around me to support me.

"To be named for this series and be back in this environment, I'm pretty pleased and overjoyed to be here."

