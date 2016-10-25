 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Nehe Milner-Skudder, Akira Ioane headline inexperienced Maori All Blacks squad for Americas tour

1 NEWS
Topics
Rugby

The Māori All Blacks' squad to tour North and South America next month has been named with five players named yesterday's All Blacks squad also being selected this morning.

Head Coach Clayton McMillan has selected a 27-strong squad for the three-Test tour with five players featured in the All Blacks' wider Japan squad featuring in his team.

Prop Tyrel Lomax, lock Jackson Hemopo, halfback Bryn Hall, midfielder Matt Proctor and winger Nehe Milner-Skudder will all join the the team later for the South American leg of the tour after the complete their commitments in Japan.

Akira Ioane also features in the squad after failing to make the cut for the All Blacks' 51-man squad.

McMillan said the departure of some experienced players offshore, and dual duties with the All Blacks, created an opportunity for several new faces.

"We’re looking at almost 10 debutants which you would expect after some players have moved on," he said.

"Some of these debutants have had incredibly strong seasons with their provinces in Mitre 10 Cup, and their Super Rugby clubs, so we are excited to see what they will bring on this tour."

There are nine new faces in the squad; hooker Robbie Abel, locks Isaia Walker-Leawere and Pari Pari Parkinson, loose forwards Hoani Matenga, Billy Harmon, and Mitchell Karpik, first five-eighth Joshua Ioane, midfielder Matthew Landsown and outside back Jonah Lowe.

McMillan said they have all proved earned their spots with their recent form.

"Josh Ioane was with the Highlanders, and with Otago he demonstrates he is at the forefront of all the action, including playing an integral role in Otago’s successful Ranfurly Shield challenge, and, like Otere (Black) who has been strong for Manawatū, he is very accurate with his goalkicking.

"Pari Pari has to be the tallest lock running around in New Zealand rugby at the moment and he’s been a stand out for Tasman.

"We’ve got a great mix in the loose forwards – including the experienced Reed Prinsep and Akira Ioane who will bring explosive power to the loose forward mix. Along with the new guys (Hoani Matenga, Billy Harmon and Mitchell Karpik) they’re a young group but they’ve got some physicality."

The squad is assembling next week in the Bay of Plenty before their departure from Auckland International Airport next Sunday 28 October.

Their first Test is on Sunday November 3 against USA at 12pm NZT in Chicago.

Maori All Blacks perform the Haka during the Maori All Blacks v NZ Barbarians match at Eden Park in Auckland Source: Photosport
Topics
Rugby
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:09
The Australians gave everything a crack at Papakura Marae.
Watch: Kangaroos dive into Māori culture with haka and mau rākau lessons, enjoy traditional hāngi
2
David Koch made the comments on Channel Seven's Sunrise show about the Central Coast Mariner.
Australian breakfast TV host makes insensitive slavery joke about Usain Bolt
3
Members of each side lined up against each other at Sky City today.
Watch: Mate Ma'a Tonga, Kangaroos stars face off in Fortnite clash ahead of Saturday's Test match
4
Todd is playing rugby in Japan but Steve Hansen says with him returning to the Crusaders, the NZR allowed him to make the cut.
'He's very in the mix for the World Cup' - Hansen admits requesting NZR board bend eligibility rules for Matt Todd
5
The Prime Minister called the huge showing of support from Tongan fans incredible.
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern helps send special message to Mate Ma'a Tonga fans
MORE FROM
Rugby
MORE
01:50
The All Blacks coach confirmed 32 players will be used in Europe with the extra 19 only needed for the short Japan leg.

Strategic Steve Hansen reveals thinking behind huge 51-man All Blacks squad

01:08
The 51-man squad is missing some familiar names.

All Blacks take serious injury blow in loose forwards, Jack Goodhue to miss part of Northern Tour because of glandular fever
03:06
The squad is divided into a 32-man main unit who will head to Europe and a 19-strong squad who will only venture to Japan.

Dane Coles back, Akira Ioane axed, Dalton Papali'i the bolter as All Blacks name 51-man squad for Northern Tour
Jona Nareki. Waikato v Otago, Ranfurly Shield, Mitre 10 Cup, FMG Stadium Waikato, Hamilton, New Zealand on the 13 October 2018. Copyright Photo: Jeremy Ward / www.photosport.nz

Otago wing played part of Ranfurly Shield win with 'smashed testicle' - 'Don't worry...just a small operation'

Black Ferns mix veterans with fresh faces as squad named for end-of-year tour of USA and France

1 NEWS
Topics
Rugby

The Black Ferns have announced their squad for their upcoming November Tour with three new players getting called into the team.

Head coach Glenn Moore named his squad this morning to play in the triple-header Test against the USA in Chicago as well as two Tests in France next month.

Moore said backs Ayesha Leti-I'iga (Wellington), Kilisitina Moata'ane (Otago) and Natahlia Moors (Auckland) received the call-up after stellar Farah Palmer Cup seasons.

Moore said the trio possessed everything a coach wanted in a back; explosive speed, tenacity and great footwork.

"They've all stood out in the FPC and all three players deserve their selection. This trio will add a lot of firepower to our backline and I’m looking forward to seeing what they can achieve in the Black Ferns environment."

Also in line to make their Black Fern debuts are Joanah Ngan-Woo, Marcelle Parkes and Monica Tagoai who were all part of the squad for the two-Test series against Australia.

Black Ferns Sevens players Theresa Fitzpatrick and Alena Saili were unavailable for selection due to Black Ferns Sevens commitments, but Stacey Waaka is included in the squad as a utility back.

"We are thrilled to have Stacey with us. She is a fantastic athlete who always makes an impact on the field and thrives in our environment."

Fiao'o Faamausili will captain the side while Selica Winiata and Kendra Cocksedge have been named as co-vice captains.

Moore said the squad has plenty to gain from the mix of veterans and fresh faces.

"We are continuing our strategy of including a mix of experienced and new players.

"We want to give younger players an opportunity to be in the Black Ferns environment and develop their skills so by the time the 2021 World Cup comes around we have a broad base of outstanding athletes to select from."

The Black Ferns begin their tour at Soldier Field in Chicago against USA on November 4 at 6am NZT.

Black Ferns

Forwards: Eloise Blackwell, Les Elder (nee Ketu), Fiao'o Faamausili (c), Aldora Itunu, Linda Itunu, Pip Love, Charmaine McMenamin, Aleisha Nelson, Joanah Ngan-Woo*, Te Kura Ngata-Aerengamate, Marcelle Parkes*, Jackie Patea-Fereti, Leilani Perese, Aroha Savage, Charmaine Smith, Cristo Tofa

Backs: Chelsea Alley, Kendra Cocksedge, Krysten Cottrell, Kiritapu Demant, Ruahei Demant, Ayesha Leti-I’iga*, Kilisitina Moata’ane*, Natahlia Moors*, Kristina Sue, Monica Tagoai*, Stacey Waaka, Renee Wickliffe, Selica Winiata

Black Ferns' Stacey Waaka takes on the Wallaroos defence at ANZ Stadium in Sydney. Wallaroos v Black Ferns, Bledisloe doubleheader. ANZ Stadium, Sydney, Australia. 18th August 2018. Copyright Photo: David Neilson / www.photosport.nz
Black Ferns' Stacey Waaka takes on the Wallaroos defence at ANZ Stadium in Sydney. Source: Photosport
Topics
Rugby
TODAY'S
TOP STORIES
03:23
The Botany MP has been expelled from caucus, while he alleges Simon Bridges committed electoral fraud – which Mr Bridges denies.
It's 'a crisis' for National as Jami-Lee Ross launches 'the most extraordinary attack' on Simon Bridges, says Bryce Edwards
Dean, Madeleine, Hayley and Sue from The Great Kiwi Bake Off.
The Great Kiwi Bake Off - Episode 1 Recap
Mega Millions lottery tickets
US Lottery jackpot balloons to whopping NZ$996 million
News that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are expecting their first baby came on October 15.
Duke and Duchess of Sussex 'couldn't think of better place' than Australia to announce baby news
1 NEWS’ Katie Bradford takes a look at Mr Ross’ chances of keeping his seat.
Jami-Lee Ross faces fight of his life to keep Botany as resignation forces by-election in safe National seat

Watch: Smiling assassin Damian McKenzie adds another tool to arsenal, nails goal-kicking with both feet

1 NEWS
Topics
Rugby
All Blacks

Damian McKenzie appears to have refined another attacking tool in his already impressive repertoire after sharing footage on social media of his goal-kicking skills - using both feet.

The 23-year-old, who is famous for his cheeky grin when he kicks, posted videos on Instagram of him practicing the art in Wanaka with pin-point accuracy as he hit a pole using both his left and right foot.

"Always finding ways to get better as a player," he said.

"No goal posts to kick at, so had to improvise a little. Aim small miss small they reckon. Could kick all day with this backdrop."

The skill drew the attention of multiple global sport icons, with NRL star Angus Crichton, former Wallaby Quade Cooper, cricketer AB de Villiers and fellow rugby players Vince Aso and Liam Squire all quick to praise his efforts.

The All Blacks first-five used a pole instead of goal posts as a target – and still nailed it. Source: Damian McKenzie / Instagram
Topics
Rugby
All Blacks
TODAY'S
FEATURED STORIES
04:31
Paul Martin came to Fair Go with a story about a $170 fine that he didn’t deserve.
How do you convince Auckland Transport you did have the kids in the back when they ticket you for using the T3 lane?
'Almost certain that he is going to be suspended from caucus' – crunch time as National MP Jami-Lee Ross' fate to be decided today
Jessica Mutch McKay says Simon Bridges faces a "long, drawn out and embarrassing process to try and get rid of him".
John Armstrong's opinion: Simon Bridges would've been castigated as incompetent if he didn't expose Jami-Lee Ross as leaker
The pair have very differing views on how to tackle New Zealand’s drug problem.
Chloe Swarbrick debates cannabis legalisation with Family First's Bob McCoskrie - 'Putting out the welcome mat for big marijuana'
Jamal Khashoggi disappeared 11 days after entering Saudi consulate in Istanbul, Turkey.
US President Donald Trump vows to inflict 'severe punishment' on Saudi Arabia if found responsible for journalist’s murder

'He's very in the mix for the World Cup' - Hansen admits requesting NZR board bend eligibility rules for Matt Todd

1 NEWS
Topics
Rugby
All Blacks

All Blacks coach Steve Hansen has admitted he submitted a request to New Zealand Rugby to allow Matt Todd to be selected for this year's end-of-year tour despite the fact he isn't eligible under current rules.

Todd is currently playing for the Panasonic Wild Knights after finishing his Super Rugby campaign with the Crusaders earlier this year, which would mean under normal circumstances he would be ineligible for the black jersey.

However, Hansen named Todd in his main 32-man unit as part of the larger 51-strong squad for this year's end-of-year tour, despite missing the cut earlier this year in both the French series and Rugby Championship.

"There's been no change of heart," Hansen said regarding the selection pattern around Todd.

Hansen told media Todd's selection was possible because he was returning to the Crusaders rugby next year.

"He's committed to New Zealand so when we lost Sam Cane, he's the obvious guy to replace Sam.

"He's very much in the mix for next year's World Cup."

However, Hansen admitted he did have to request to get Todd back in black.

"We went to the NZR board and requested that we use him with the understanding that he's coming back to play for the Crusaders. Thankfully they agreed."

The 30-year-old has earned 14 caps for the All Blacks since making his debut off the bench against France in 2013.

Todd is playing rugby in Japan but Steve Hansen says with him returning to the Crusaders, the NZR allowed him to make the cut. Source: 1 NEWS
Topics
Rugby
All Blacks

Watch: Steve Hansen shuts down reporter's challenge about Government funding for All Blacks

Topics
Rugby

Steve Hansen has quashed the connection between his ongoing campaign for Government funding and the selection of an extremely big and financially-draining squad for this year's end-of-year tour.

Hansen announced a 51-man squad for the Japan and Northern Tour today and was challenged by one reporter why he picked such a large team when he's also asking for funding.

"Well firstly, we've asked the Government to be our sponsor and I don't think that's a silly thing," he said.

"We're one of the biggest brands this country's got and I think that it would be a smart play by any government to sponsor us and use us to sell their message."

The coach then replied to the challenge around his large squad.

"We and everybody in New Zealand that follows rugby has expectations that we continue to grow our talent, we continue to win Test matches and we've got some big Test matches to play.

"So we've decided to take every opportunity we can to get a group of players to London early so our preparation for that England Test is spot on.

"Secondly, it gives us the opportunity to keep developing players... these guys don't just develop sitting at home.

"Sometimes you have to spend money to make money."

The All Blacks coach first raised the issue earlier this year when Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Finance Minister Grant Robertson were in the team's changing sheds after they secured the Bledisloe Cup at Eden Park.

"We and everybody in New Zealand

A reporter asked the All Blacks coach why he's using 51 players for a tour when he's also asking for financial support. Source: 1 NEWS
Topics
Rugby