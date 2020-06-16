Neck injury forces Black Ferns lock Charmaine Smith to retire at 29

Black Ferns lock Charmaine Smith has retired from all forms of rugby, following the discovery of a bulging disk in her neck.

Charmaine Smith Source: Photosport

Smith, 29, is a veteran of 27 Tests for the Black Ferns since her debut in 2015, part of the 2017 World Cup winning squad, playing in every match and scoring in the 41-31 final win over England. Smith also represented both Auckland and North Harbour in the Farah Palmer Cup.

However, after a scan revealed the bulging disk in her neck, Smith has made the decision to walk away from the game in the interest of her health.

"I want to take this opportunity to thank everyone who has supported me, encouraged me and been a part of my rugby career," Smith said.

"We never own a Black Ferns jersey, we're only caretakers of the jersey until we aren't any more.

"I really hope that I've left the jersey in a better place than where I picked it up. I hope that whoever picks it up in the future picks it up from where I left off and takes it even further."