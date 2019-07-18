TODAY |

Nasi Manu to captain Tonga against Samoa after return from cancer battle

Former Highlanders and Tonga player Nasi Manu has capped an incredible return to Test rugby, named to captain Tonga against Samoa tomorrow after a battle with testicular cancer.

Manu, 30, underwent chemotherapy in October last year, also going under the knife in August to remove an abnormal growth. After his comeback, the barnstorming loose forward stated his ambition to play in this year's Rugby World Cup in Japan.

With regular captains Siale Piutau and Sonatane Takula both absent, Manu will lead an inexperienced Tongan side, with coach Toutai Kefu praising his leadership credentials.

He's a proven leader, the boys look up to him and respect him and Nasi deserves the captaincy," he said ahead of the Apia clash. 

Tonga: 15. Nafi Tu'itavake, 14. Tevita Halaifonua, 13. Malietoa Hingano, 12. Cooper Vuna, 11. Viliami Lolohea, 10. James Faiva, 9. Samisoni Fisilau, 8. Nasi Manu (c), 7. Maama Vaipulu, 6. Onehunga Havili, 5. Sam Lousi, 4. Leva Fifita, 3. Ben Tameifuna, 2. Elvis Taione, 1. Paea Fa'anunu.

Reserves: 16. Sefo Sakalia, 17. Toma Taufa, 18. Ma'afu Fia, 19. Zane Kapeli, 20. Fotu Lokotui, 21. Sione Vailanu, 22. Leon Fukofuka, 23. Otumaka Mausia.

The man who was a co-captain as the Highlanders broke their Super Rugby drought has barely stopped smiling as he prepares for RWC with Tonga. Source: 1 NEWS
