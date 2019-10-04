Namibian captain overcomes injury to make squad facing All Blacks

Johan Deysel is fit to start and captain Namibia against New Zealand in their Pool B match on Sunday in Tokyo.

Following a shoulder injury, Deysel came off the bench in Namibia's last match, a 57-3 loss to South Africa last Saturday.

Deysel is back at inside centre. He scored a try against New Zealand in the 2015 World Cup.

Namibia resembles more the lineup which lost its opener to Italy 47-22 in Fukuoka, with nine of the starting XV back.

Namibia: Johan Tromp, Lesley Klim, Justin Newman, Johan Deysel (captain), JC Greyling, Helarius Axasman Kisting, Damian Stevens; Janco Venter, Thomasau Forbes, Prince Gaoseb, Tjiuee Uanivi, PJ Van Lill, AJ De Klerk, Torsten George Van Jaarsveld, Andre Rademeyer.