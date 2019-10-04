TODAY |

Namibian captain overcomes injury to make squad facing All Blacks

Johan Deysel is fit to start and captain Namibia against New Zealand in their Pool B match on Sunday in Tokyo.

Following a shoulder injury, Deysel came off the bench in Namibia's last match, a 57-3 loss to South Africa last Saturday.

Deysel is back at inside centre. He scored a try against New Zealand in the 2015 World Cup.

Namibia resembles more the lineup which lost its opener to Italy 47-22 in Fukuoka, with nine of the starting XV back.

Namibia: Johan Tromp, Lesley Klim, Justin Newman, Johan Deysel (captain), JC Greyling, Helarius Axasman Kisting, Damian Stevens; Janco Venter, Thomasau Forbes, Prince Gaoseb, Tjiuee Uanivi, PJ Van Lill, AJ De Klerk, Torsten George Van Jaarsveld, Andre Rademeyer.

Reserves: Obert Nortje, Nelius Theron, Johannes Coetzee, Johan Retief, Adriaan Booysen, Eugene Jantjies, Darryl De La Harpe, Janry du Toit.

Johan Deysel is tackled by Sonny Bill Williams during the 2015 Rugby World Cup Pool C match between New Zealand and Namibia Source: Getty
