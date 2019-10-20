'My little boy was in the grandstand' - Aaron Smith all smiles after playing in front of newborn son for first time

When Aaron Smith crossed over to score last night, he was visibly emotional about scoring for the All Blacks.

Some fans may have thought it was because it was a Rugby World Cup quarter-final, or it was the first try of the match, or it was a quick manoeuvre by the halfback that caught the Irish napping.

But Smith told 1 NEWS after the 46-14 win it was something much more meaningful to him.

"There was lots of emotion from tonight because my little boy was in the grandstand," Smith said.

Smith and fiancee Tegan Voykovich welcomed their son to the world on August 28, just before Smith headed to Japan for the World Cup.

Just over seven weeks later, Luka was watching his dad score twice at his first ever All Blacks Test and Smith believes his son had something to do with it.

"I could feel him there," the 30-year-old new dad told 1 NEWS.

"It's something I could never forget - the first game I got to play in front of my boy. Very special.

"I think he was asleep but it's nice to know he was in the grandstand. Tegan and Luka were there and I was pumped as.