Move over SBW - new camera angles show off Japan's brilliant offload game during Scotland victory

Rugby fans who want to get a closer look at some of the tries from Japan's victory over Scotland last night have had their prayers answered thanks to the continued use of new technology being employed at this year's event in Japan.

Highlights from the 28-21 win in Yokohama last night have been treated to electronics giant Canon's Free Viewpoint Video System, much like the All Blacks' win over South Africa was early in the tournament.

Your playlist will load after this ad

1 NEWS sports reporter Guy Heveldt explains. Source: 1 NEWS

The technology allows fans to immerse themselves in the action down on the pitch, getting closer to the big moments such as three of the Japanese tries.

Kotaro Matsushima, Keita Inagaki and Kenki Fukuoka all had their tries recreated in the system which uses a small army of high-resolution cameras set up around the stadium to simultaneously capture the game from multiple viewpoints.

From there, the images are then rendered into data in a 3-D space, allowing fans to freely move about the mapped area to watch the games from various angles seemlessly.

Canon plans to use the Free Viewpoint Video System for both semi-finals and the final as well.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Canon's Free Viewpoint Video System has gotten fans up close again. Source: Canon Japan
