Mo'unga touches down to cap off sensational Crusaders try

Source:  1 NEWS

The Crusaders have run rampant in the first half of their Super Rugby clash against the Hurricanes in Christchurch, leading 26-6 at the break.

The Crusaders blitzed the Hurricanes in the first half after Ardie Savea received a yellow card. Source: SKY

The home side scored four tries, including one from a beautiful flowing move from deep inside their own half.

With the ball on the edge of their own 22, the Crusaders were rushed by the Hurricanes defence.

But Mo'unga quickly laid off a pass to Codie Taylor, who hit a gap with amazing speed for a hooker, charging through the middle of the park.

He found Drummond on his left, who in turn popped a lovely offload to Mo'unga to gather and sprint over the line to score.

Earlier, Taylor scored a try of his own as the Crusaders took advantage of the extra man following Ardie Savea's yellow card.

Ethan Blackadder and Scott Barrett were the other tryscorers.

