Rugby


Mo'unga, Frizell, Goodhue and Hemopo to debut as All Blacks name fresh-faced side for France finale

All Blacks coach Steve Hansen has been true to his word and made changes to his squad for Saturday's third and final Test against France in Dunedin.

Richie Mo'Unga of the Crusaders gets the ball away during the Super Rugby match between the Highlanders and Crusaders at Forsyth Barr Stadium in Dunedin on Friday, May 13, 2016.

Richie Mo'Unga of the Crusaders gets the ball away during the Super Rugby match between the Highlanders and Crusaders at Forsyth Barr Stadium in Dunedin on Friday, May 13, 2016.

Four debutants will make their first Test appearances for the All Blacks in Saturday's clash, with the quartet of Shannon Frizell, Jack Goodhue, Jackson Hemopo and Richie Mo'unga named by coach Hansen.

Hansen admitted with the best-of-three series in the bag after the side's ugly 26-13 win in Wellington last week he would show more 'risk' in his selections this week but injuries have also forced him to make adjustments.

Regular first-five Beauden Barrett has been ruled out due to the concussion he sustained in his controversial collision with Benjamin Fall last week.

Damian McKenzie has been given another chance to lead the side at first-five, while Richie Mo'unga will earn his first Test cap from the bench.

Injuries have also plagued the loose forward unit, with both Liam Squire and Vaea Fifita unavailable for the fixture at Forsyth Barr Stadium.

Frizell is given the nod in the number six jersey, with Ardie Savea preferred at openside. Matt Todd will come off the bench with Sam Cane rested entirely.

Young centre Jack Goodhue makes his first start in midfield, alongside Sonny Bill Williams, apparently over the knee injury that saw him initally ruled out for six weeks.

Highlanders lock Jackson Hemopo is the final debutant, named on the bench as locking cover.

Elsewhere, Ben Smith shifts back to fullback, while Waisake Naholo starts on the right wing, Jordie Barrett drops to the bench.

All Blacks: 15. Ben Smith, 14. Waisake Naholo, 13. Jack Goodhue, 12. Sonny Bill Williams, 11. Rieko Ioane, 10. Damian McKenzie, 9. Aaron Smith, 8. Luke Whitelock, 7. Ardie Savea, 6. Shannon Frizell, 5. Scott Barrett, 4. Sam Whitelock (c), 3. Owen Franks, 2. Codie Taylor, 1. Joe Moody.

Reserves: 16. Liam Coltman, 17. Karl Tu'inukuafe, 18. Ofa Tunngafasi, 19. Jackson Hemopo, 20. Matt Todd, 21. TJ Perenara, 22. Richie Mo'unga, 23. Jordie Barrett.

