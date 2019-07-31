Mo'unga-Barrett combo still 'an option' after rocky debut against Springboks

The All Blacks are still keeping the dual-playmaker system which features both Richie Mo'unga and Beauden Barrett in the starting line-up as an "option" going forward despite its patchy debut against the Springboks.

Mo'unga started at first-five while Barrett was at fullback in the 16-all draw and while there were instances of free-flowing, attacking rugby from the duo, there were also moments where the attack stalled.

Coach Steve Hansen wasn't coy describing the experiment.

"It was okay."

Hansen said one of the key factors in the scheme was Mo'unga who he feels is yet to find his place on the international stage.

"At Super Rugby level, Richie is a world-class player - he hasn't proven himself to be one at international level yet but the more opportunities he gets, I think he's going to become more and more comfortable and drive the team.

"Beauden's a world class player whether he's at 10 or 15 so how we want to play the game, both of them will play a big part in that."

Hansen said he wouldn't talk about when it may be selected again but it was still in their playbook.