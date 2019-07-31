TODAY |

Mo'unga-Barrett combo still 'an option' after rocky debut against Springboks

1 NEWS
More From
Rugby
All Blacks

The All Blacks are still keeping the dual-playmaker system which features both Richie Mo'unga and Beauden Barrett in the starting line-up as an "option" going forward despite its patchy debut against the Springboks.

Mo'unga started at first-five while Barrett was at fullback in the 16-all draw and while there were instances of free-flowing, attacking rugby from the duo, there were also moments where the attack stalled.

Coach Steve Hansen wasn't coy describing the experiment.

"It was okay."

Hansen said one of the key factors in the scheme was Mo'unga who he feels is yet to find his place on the international stage.

"At Super Rugby level, Richie is a world-class player - he hasn't proven himself to be one at international level yet but the more opportunities he gets, I think he's going to become more and more comfortable and drive the team.

"Beauden's a world class player whether he's at 10 or 15 so how we want to play the game, both of them will play a big part in that."

Hansen said he wouldn't talk about when it may be selected again but it was still in their playbook.

"It is an option."

Your playlist will load after this ad

All Blacks coach Steve Hansen said the pair will play a big part in the team regardless of its make-up. Source: 1 NEWS
More From
Rugby
All Blacks
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:31
Coach Steve Hansen said the return of Atu Moli also played a part in Tu’inukuafe’s axing.
Axed Karl Tu’inukuafe 'hasn't done anything wrong' but All Blacks looking for 'mobile, ball-playing props'
2
Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad's rise to NRL stardom with Raiders fuelled by his family
3
Hansen said a "number of things" could see players recalled before the final squad is named for Japan.
Karl Tu'inukuafe, Shannon Frizell axed as All Blacks squad cut to 34 for Bledisloe series
4
Two separate incidents involving referees being allegedly assaulted took place over the weekend.
All Blacks coach Steve Hansen slams recent violence against officials – 'We wouldn't have a game without referees'
5
1 NEWS
Camera catches Aussie netball star getting blasted by coach during frank discussion - 'I can't give you a positive when you're not doing it'
MORE FROM
Rugby
MORE
00:55
Two separate incidents involving referees being allegedly assaulted took place over the weekend.

All Blacks coach Steve Hansen slams recent violence against officials – 'We wouldn't have a game without referees'
01:31
Coach Steve Hansen said the return of Atu Moli also played a part in Tu’inukuafe’s axing.

Axed Karl Tu’inukuafe 'hasn't done anything wrong' but All Blacks looking for 'mobile, ball-playing props'
00:37
Hansen said a "number of things" could see players recalled before the final squad is named for Japan.

Karl Tu'inukuafe, Shannon Frizell axed as All Blacks squad cut to 34 for Bledisloe series
00:53
He’s using his injury layoff to do some coaching for the provincial side.

North Harbour star Bryn Gatland to use injury to follow in his father's footsteps