TODAY |

Mo'unga backed to match or outplay Beauden Barrett again as Canes and Crusaders prepare for semi showdown

1 NEWS
More From
Rugby
Crusaders
Hurricanes
All Blacks

Richie Mo'unga can once again match, if not outplay, his All Blacks rival Beauden Barrett in this weekend’s Super Rugby semi-final, according to Crusaders assistant Ronan O’Gara.

The clash between the Crusaders and Highlanders in Christchurch is being billed as a battle between the two first-fives with the former Ireland star saying Mo'unga will be full of confidence after scoring 23 points in the win over the highlanders.

"We have Richie who’s been on top of his game for a long time and looking to de-throne Beuady, but Beaudy has the advantage that he's a superstar at test level, but I think Richie can get to that space too, it makes for an exciting game,” O’Gara said.

The stats certainly favour Mo'unga, with the Crusaders winning four of the last five games when both players have started.

"I’ll be a big admirer of Beauden Barrett, I have been for a long time, fantastic player, he’s a competitor, so is TJ Perenara."

O’Gara said the Crusaders’ hopes of shutting down Barrett rested with the pack winning the battle up front.

"When the ball is in Beauden Barrett’s hands it’s not a good sign for any opposition," O’Gara said.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Mo'unga will be full of confidence after scoring 23 points against the Highlanders, the Crusaders assistant coach says. Source: 1 NEWS
More From
Rugby
Crusaders
Hurricanes
All Blacks
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Marko Magic
'Common folk don't have that much publicity' - Father of dying boy reveals Go Fund Me struggle in wake of Folau outrage
2
New fundraiser for Israel Folau by Christian lobby group tops $500,000, hours after launching
3
New Zealand Kiwis perform the haka against Mate Ma'a Tonga during a Test in Hamilton at the 2017 Rugby League World Cup.
Tongan advisory council hit out at 'exploitation' of fans after Kiwis Test
4
ANZ distance themselves from Maria Folau's support for husband Israel
5
GoFundMe says former Wallaby’s campaign violated its terms.
Israel Folau's camp hits out at GoFundMe's decision to remove his fund raising campaign
MORE FROM
Rugby
MORE
01:39
GoFundMe says former Wallaby’s campaign violated its terms.

GoFundMe pulls Israel Folau's controversial fundraiser as he fights sacking from Rugby Australia
00:31
Captain Dane Coles says his side are embracing their next challenge.

Hurricanes not afraid of Crusaders heading into Super Rugby semi-final
George Bridge of the Crusaders passes the ball to Whetukamokamo Douglas of the Crusaders during the Super Rugby Quarter Final, Crusaders V Highlanders at Orangetheory Stadium, Christchurch, New Zealand, 21st June 2019.Copyright photo: John Davidson / www.photosport.nz

Crusaders looming large as Super Rugby semi-finalists found
00:29
Last night's 38-35 win was the 100th time Perenara and Barrett donned the No.9 and No.10 jerseys, respectively.

Hurricanes coach praises 'world class' Barrett, Perenara after duo's 100th Super Rugby game together