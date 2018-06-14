 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Rugby


Most watched video: Fed-up Steve Hansen shuts down 1 NEWS' Andrew Saville’s questions about controversial tackle that left French rival with facial fracture

share

Source:

1 NEWS

This story was first published on Thursday June 14

All Blacks coach Steve Hansen was not in the mood to discuss the controversial tackle which left French winger Remy Grosso with a facial fracture - and he wasn't shy letting 1 NEWS Sport reporter Andrew Saville know about it.

The All Blacks coach was well and truly over talking about the hit that left a Frenchman with a facial fracture.
Source: 1 NEWS

Saville begun today's press conference asking Hansen about Sam Cane and Ofa Tu'ungafasi's collision with Grosso in the All Blacks' 52-11 win last weekend.

"There's been enough said about that... you've got my opinion on that, it's on record," he said.

However Hansen did add a new argument to the debate.

1 NEWS rugby reporter Andrew Saville looks at the ABs’ unchanged lineup for the second France Test with the help of 3D graphics.
Source: 1 NEWS

"Someone gave me a good analogy this morning, actually - sometimes when you drive your car and you're driving at the right speed limit and a little kid runs out in front of you, is it the kid's fault or your fault?

"In our game, you can't stop something that you've committed to and someone's angle changes."

Saville went on to ask Hansen about his opinion on World Rugby not handing out a warning to Tu'ungafasi until four days after the incident and whether the system needing looking at, at which point the All Blacks coach had enough.

"What I would like Sav is for you to start talking about the game on Saturday.

"It'd be a lot more fun."

Saturday's second Test kicks off at 7:30pm in Wellington.

Related

All Blacks

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

01:25
1
The All Blacks coach was well and truly over talking about the hit that left a Frenchman with a facial fracture.

Most watched video: Fed-up Steve Hansen shuts down 1 NEWS' Andrew Saville’s questions about controversial tackle that left French rival with facial fracture


00:15
2
The singer's gesture came during his performance in Moscow this morning.

Watch: Robbie Williams pulls the finger during FIFA World Cup opening ceremony

3
Mixed martial arts figher Conor McGregor, center, is escorted by court officers as he leaves a Brooklyn Supreme court, Thursday, June 14, 2018, in New York. McGregor is in plea negotiations to resolve charges stemming from a backstage melee at a Brooklyn arena. The 29-year-old Irish fighter and co-defendant Cian Cowley remained free on bail after a brief court appearance on Thursday. They are due back in court July 26. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

'I understand the seriousness of this matter' - UFC star Conor McGregor tells US court he 'regrets' backstage attack

03:22
4
Papatoetoe High School student Ricshay Lemanu debuted for the Auckland Storm in the Farah Palmer Cup last year as a year 12.

'Representing my country, my family, this is the reason why I play rugby' - Auckland teen rugby star on striving for success in the new professional era


5
France's Remy Grosso (C runs into All Blacks Ofa Tu'ungafasi (L) and Sam Cane (R during the Steinlager Series rugby match between the All Blacks and France at the Eden Park in Auckland on Saturday the 9th of June 2018. Copyright Photo by Marty Melville / www.Photosport.nz

Frenchman who suffered facial fractures from controversial All Blacks tackle speaks out - 'We French get punished'

03:22
Papatoetoe High School student Ricshay Lemanu debuted for the Auckland Storm in the Farah Palmer Cup last year as a year 12.

'Representing my country, my family, this is the reason why I play rugby' - Auckland teen rugby star on striving for success in the new professional era

Papatoetoe High School student Ricshay Lemanu will represent her country at age-grade international sevens later this year.


'Loved husband, father and brother' - man who died after yesterday's helicopter crash near Waiouru named

Renata Apatu was the co-owner of 28,000-hectare Ngamatea Station in Hawke's Bay.

Three people convicted over $54 million Auckland and Hamilton home loan fraud

The Serious Fraud Office said the scheme took "a high level of calculation and collaboration".

03:01
1 NEWS' football buffs break down the opening day of action at this year's World Cup.

World Cup Chat: Robbie Williams steals the show as FIFA tournament kicks off in Russia

Chris Chang leads 1 NEWS' football buffs break down the opening day of action at this year's World Cup.

01:04
Kelvin Davis says it’s not fair New Zealand rate payers continue to shoulder the infrastructure burden.

Tourist tax: Who will and who won't have to pay the levy of up to $35 to visit New Zealand?

Today Tourism Minister Kelvin Davis acknowledged the tourism industry "had concerns" over the new cost for visitors.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 