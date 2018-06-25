Most watched: Former All Black Charles Piutau and new wife wow guests with slick dance routine at their wedding reception

 

This story was first published on Monday June 25

Former All Blacks utility back Charles Piutau tied the knot on Saturday to Lineti Latu in Auckland.

The couple showcased slick dance moves in a  routine with their bridal party at their wedding reception.

Piutau tied the knot with Lineti Latu in Auckland over the weekend.
Source: Facebook/ Da Konifelenisi Krew

He and his new wife received a huge cheer from family and friends.

Piutau, 26, proposed to Lineti in Paris in January last year.

Charles Piutau of the All Blacks

Charles Piutau

Source: Photosport

Piutau played 16 Tests for the All Blacks between 2013 and 2015 before signing with Irish club Ulster.

Piutau has now signed with English side Bristol Bears.

