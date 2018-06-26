 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Rugby


Most read story: 'Just having the same old broken promises' - Tonga rugby union players furious about no pay in recent Pacific Nations Cup

share

Source:

1 NEWS

This story first appeared on Tuesday June 27

After all the hype around a Pacific Island team potentially entering Super Rugby, an ugly dispute between Tonga's rugby union and its players is headlining how difficult such an exercise would be.

The players were promised a bonus after they upset Italy last year.
Source: 1 NEWS

Tonga's players have singled out the union's executives over missed payments from as far back as last year.

In a week where Tonga's rugby league stars once again put country before money and State of Origin, Tonga's rugby union players are furious after they made sacrifices but are getting nothing for it.

Pacific rugby players association's Hale T-Pole said it's a shame to see what the players are going through.

"It's quite sad to see what they're going through, as you've seen in the social media, first of all is their payment. They haven't been paid for the time away from home and in camp," said T-Pole.

"Some guys are still working and they gotta leave their job, and some guys are in Tonga who don't have a job still trying to play rugby and they don't get anything."

The players haven't received pay for the recent Pacific Nations Cup or the bonus they were promised for beating Italy last year.

Tongan star Cooper Vuna sparked an ugly war of words which follows decades of poor management by the Tongan rugby union.

"They've just gone through from year to year just doing the same old thing and just having the same old broken promises," said Vuna.

"I was just like man have to kind of make a stand if not as a playing committee but you know as a Tongan really."

Stories over the years include executives flying to a tournament while players travelled 21 days by boat.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:28
1
The football legend was rushed to hospital after his team's win at the Football World Cup.

Football icon Diego Maradona rushed to hospital after collapsing following dramatic Argentina World Cup win

01:50
2
The players were promised a bonus after they upset Italy last year.

Most read story: 'Just having the same old broken promises' - Tonga rugby union players furious about no pay in recent Pacific Nations Cup

04:18
3
Crusaders chief executive Hamish Riach said "the decision yesterday puts a stake in the ground".

'It's fantastic news' - Crusaders boss delighted funding to be fast-tracked for new Christchurch stadium

4

'I worked all my life to get my dream job and I failed' - Sir John Kirwan opens up about Blues struggles

5
Tom Abercrombie. Sky City Breakers v Cairns Taipans. ANBL Basketball League. Spark Arena, Auckland, New Zealand. Sunday 8 October 2017. © Copyright Photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.photosport.nz

Breakers to face NBA side Phoenix Suns in cross-league pre-season clash

02:27
Forecaster Georgina Griffiths says July could be "rough" after frosty start to winter.

'Extremely cold temperatures for June', says MetService, but the worst is yet to come

The temperature overnight last night in Auckland dropped to two degrees, with many other regions dropping to just below freezing.

02:21
Hawaii politician Doug Chin took his opposition to President Donald Trump’s ruling to the US Supreme Court.

Politician who challenged President Trump's travel ban says: 'I'll be on right side of history'

Hawaii's Doug Chin spoke to 1 NEWS before the landmark court decision.

Police car generic.

Pedestrian dies after being hit by car in Hamilton

The pedestrian was given CPR at the scene but was unable to be revived.

01:59
The Sleep On Side campaign warns pregnant women not to sleep on their backs during their last trimester.

Hopes at least 16 unborn babies a year can be saved as stillbirth prevention campaign launched

The Sleep On Side campaign warns pregnant women not to sleep on their backs during their last trimester.

00:18
Motorists travelling between Gisborne and Opotiki will need to use an alternative route.

Watch: Aerial footage shows extent of huge slip that has closed SH2 in Waioeka Gorge

Motorists travelling between Gisborne and Opotiki will need to use an alternative route.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 