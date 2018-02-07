 

Most read story: ESPN writer claims USA would 'dominate rugby' if NFL stars played

This story was first published on Tuesday June 5

Some of the NFL's best would have no problem in taking down the All Blacks on the rugby field, ESPN's Kevin Van Valkenburg has boldly claimed.

New England Patriots' Rob Gronkowski walks off the field after the NFL Super Bowl 52 football game against the Philadelphia Eagles Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018, in Minneapolis. The Eagles won 41-33. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

New England Patriots' Rob Gronkowski walks off the field after the NFL Super Bowl 52.

Source: Associated Press

In a tweet early yesterday morning, ESPN's senior American football writer declared that the USA would dominate world rugby, if the NFL's top talent were to be made available.

"Briefly watched college rugby today while getting a hair cut b/c they wouldn’t turn on golf," Van Valkenburg's tweet began.

"Conclusion: If you gave me a year, Urban Meyer, Zeke Elliott, JJ Watt, Leonard Foutnette & an NFL practice squad, the US would so thoroughly dominate rugby, other countries would quit."

Naturally, the claims outraged rugby fans across social media who quickly mentioned that the All Blacks would certainly outclass his proposed side, although Van Valkenburg didn't back down.

"It's a serious insult to think any of those NZ dudes is as good of an athlete as Fournette," he replied.

BBC pundit Jonathan Davies simply labelled Van Valkenburg as "clueless," while Welsh commentator Simon Thomas didn't hold back in his appraisal of the suggestion.

"A statement which is both ignorant and arrogant - not a great combination."
 

All Blacks

