 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Rugby


Most read: 'Just having the same old broken promises' - Tonga players furious about no pay in rugby's Pacific Nations Cup

share

Source:

1 NEWS

This story first appeared on Tuesday June 27

After all the hype around a Pacific Island team potentially entering Super Rugby, an ugly dispute between Tonga's rugby union and its players is headlining how difficult such an exercise would be.

The players were promised a bonus after they upset Italy last year.
Source: 1 NEWS

Tonga's players have singled out the union's executives over missed payments from as far back as last year.

In a week where Tonga's rugby league stars once again put country before money and State of Origin, Tonga's rugby union players are furious after they made sacrifices but are getting nothing for it.

Pacific rugby players association's Hale T-Pole said it's a shame to see what the players are going through.

"It's quite sad to see what they're going through, as you've seen in the social media, first of all is their payment. They haven't been paid for the time away from home and in camp," said T-Pole.

"Some guys are still working and they gotta leave their job, and some guys are in Tonga who don't have a job still trying to play rugby and they don't get anything."

The players haven't received pay for the recent Pacific Nations Cup or the bonus they were promised for beating Italy last year.

Tongan star Cooper Vuna sparked an ugly war of words which follows decades of poor management by the Tongan rugby union.

"They've just gone through from year to year just doing the same old thing and just having the same old broken promises," said Vuna.

"I was just like man have to kind of make a stand if not as a playing committee but you know as a Tongan really."

Stories over the years include executives flying to a tournament while players travelled 21 days by boat.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:34
1
Fijian kids jumped at the chance to play touch with former All Blacks flanker Messam, as the Chiefs prepare to play the Highlanders in Suva.

Video: 'Running around on gravel in bare feet' - Fiji kids play touch with Chiefs veteran Liam Messam

00:38
2
The controversial 'Gypsy King' apologised to Wilder after his unification fight with IBF, WBA and WBO champ Anthony Joshua fell through.

'If you want to fight the best this country has ever had knock on my door' - Tyson Fury calls out Deontay Wilder

00:14
3
The World Champions were eliminated with a 2-0 loss to South Korea in Kazan.

'Biggest disgrace of German World Cup history!' Fans, media lambaste footballers after Russia catastrophe

00:15
4
Yann Sommer's unlucky gaffe sealed a 2-2 draw with Costa Rica.

Watch: Swiss goalkeeper nets hilarious own goal after ball deflects in off his head

03:35
5
Michelle Prendiville leads TVNZ's football experts to break down this morning's drama.

World Cup Chat: 'No one saw this coming' - champions Germany on the plane home after South Korean smash n' grab

03:48
Mr Woolloff was a parent at 16 as well as the head boy of his school - now he wants to help others to overcome negative stereotypes.

Watch: Inspirational teen dad head boy Noa Woolloff says young daughter 'lights up my world completely'

Noa is using the profile he gained when his story was told in the media to help the next generation of young parents.


09:04
The Green Party co-leader says she has already received messages that her speaking out is allowing abused people to not feel alone.

Marama Davidson says speaking out about suffering sexual abuse as a child is allowing other victims 'to not feel alone'

After revealing she was abused, the Greens co-leader is appealing to adults to look out for behaviour changes in children, and for children to be encouraged to talk to adults.


Opinion: No Sir John Kirwan, you didn't fail the Blues - they failed you

The legendary All Black was made a scapegoat by a side overloaded with on and off-field issues.

01:33
Police reporting this morning that the 8-year-old girl involved in the crash died in hospital.

Seventh person - an eight-year-old girl - dies following horror road crash in south Taranaki

Two vehicles hit head-on, one carrying four elderly people and the other a man, woman and two kids.

00:29
For Aucklanders, it comes on top of the regional fuel tax, which kicks in on Sunday.

Petrol tax to rise by 3.5 cents a litre in October and again in the next two years

The Government says the October increase will cost the average household 83 cents a week.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 