 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Rugby


Morgan Parra recalled to French squad for All Blacks Test after three-year absence

share

Source:

AAP

Veteran halfback Morgan Parra returns from three years in the international rugby wilderness in an experimental France team named to face the All Blacks in Auckland.

Parra will play his first Test for France since the 2015 World Cup humiliation by the All Blacks.
Source: 1 NEWS

Parra is the most experienced player named by coach Jacques Brunel for the first of three Tests on Saturday.

However, the versatile 66-Test veteran hasn't played since Les Bleus were walloped 62-13 by New Zealand in the quarter-finals of the 2015 World Cup in Cardiff.

The last time Parra ran onto Eden Park was when he was five-eighth in the 2011 World Cup final loss, also to New Zealand.

Veteran fullback Maxime Medard is back after two years away and lock Yoann Maestri ends a year's absence as Brunel chose to mix a smattering of veterans among a host of relatively new faces.

Only four players have regained their places in the starting line-up that lost to Wales in Cardiff in the last Test, which completed a mediocre Six Nations campaign.

The most notable of them is outside centre Mathieu Bastareaud, who is promoted to captain in place of Guilhem Guirado.

Hooker Guirado is among a handful of proven performers not selected for the tour as Brunel assesses his options ahead of next year's World Cup.

Camille Chat starts at hooker for the first time, having made 11 bench appearances. Prop Dany Priso is also making a maiden start.

The biggest surprise is the selection of 22-year-old Clermont flanker Judicael Cancoriet for his fourth Test.

Cancoriet wasn't included in Brunel's original tour party and only arrived in Auckland as cover for Montpellier's Kellian Galletier, who was unavailable for the first Test because of his involvement in last weekend's Top 14 club final.

FRANCE: Maxime Medard, Teddy Thomas, Mathieu Bastareaud (capt), Geoffrey Doumayrou, Remy Grosso, Anthony Belleau, Morgan Parra, Kevin Gourdon, Febien Sanconnie, Judicael Cancoriet, Yoann Maestri, Paul Gabrillagues, Uini Atonio, Camille Chat, Dany Priso. Res: Adrien Pelissie, Cyril Baille, Rabah Slimani, Bernard Le Roux, Alexandre Lapandry, Baptiste Serin, Jules Plisson, Gael Fickou.

NEW ZEALAND: 15. Jordie Barrett, 14. Ben Smith, 13. Anton Lienert-Brown, 12. Ryan Crotty, 11. Rieko Ioane, 10. Beauden Barrett, 9. Aaron Smith, 8. Luke Whitelock, 7. Sam Cane, 6. Liam Squire, 5. Scott Barrett, 4. Sam Whitelock (c), 3. Owen Franks, 2. Codie Taylor, 1. Joe Moody.
Reserves: 16. Nathan Harris, 17. Karl Tu'inukuafe, 18. Ofa Tu'ungafasi, 19. Vaea Fifita, 20. Ardie Savea, 21. TJ Perenara, 22. Damian McKenzie, 23. Ngani Laumape.

Related

All Blacks

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:42
1
Gabby DiMarco toasted herself - after she caught a foul ball in her beer cup.

Watch as baseball fan catches foul ball in her beer cup - and then proceeds to scull her vessel

00:14
2
Parra will play his first Test for France since the 2015 World Cup humiliation by the All Blacks.

Morgan Parra recalled to French squad for All Blacks Test after three-year absence


3
The All Blacks coach isn't taking anything for granted against an inexperienced France.

All Blacks name side to face France: Jordie Barrett selected at fullback, Karl Tu'inukuafe debuts


00:37
4
Beauden, Scott and Jordie Barrett become the first trio of siblings to start a Test together against France this weekend.

Watch: Steve Hansen raves over history-making Barrett brothers as he names first All Blacks team of 2018

00:29
5
Joao Elias and Walter Martins ignored the officials' call to stop.

Watch: Brazilian MMA fighters slapped with 12 month bans for fighting after ref stoppage

00:16
North Taranaki SPCA have released footage of the cat, after he was found clinging to a Chevy Camaro outside a New Plymouth hotel.

Watch: Cat loses claws clinging to car grill space for 360km drive from Auckland to New Plymouth

The SPCA is now trying to locate the owner, who has no idea his pet puss is in New Plymouth.

03:35
DNS Science's Graham Leonard said the temperature increase on Mt Ruapehu’s crater lake is not unusual.

Kiwi volcanologist says rising Mt Ruapehu temperatures 'typical' but there is 'potential for it to erupt'

DNS Science's Graham Leonard said the warming of Mt Ruapehu’s crater lake is not unusual.

03:54
Professor James Higham says films like 'Blackfish' have led many to frown on zoos keeping large, intelligent creatures locked up.

'There are questions of both physical and mental wellbeing' - Professor says attitudes toward keeping animals in zoos shifting

Auckland Zoo yesterday euthanised its two ageing lions Kura and Amira, who were 19 and 17 respectively.

00:22
The transport agency says there is high chance of black ice around Southland and Otago.

Desert Road shut and more snow possible as motorists in deep south warned to watch for black ice

Conditions nationwide are predicted to settle somewhat this weekend after this week brought flooding and heavy snow to some areas.

The All Blacks coach isn't taking anything for granted against an inexperienced France.

All Blacks name side to face France: Jordie Barrett selected at fullback, Karl Tu'inukuafe debuts

Coach Steve Hansen has sprung some intriguing selections for his side's opening Test of 2018 this Saturday at Eden Park.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 