More woe for Ian Foster's All Blacks as they slump to third in world rankings

Source:  1 NEWS

Things have gone from bad to worse for the All Blacks as the under performing side slump to third in the world rankings.

The commentator said he doesn’t see a plan from the All Blacks when they can’t force mistakes on their opponents. Source: Breakfast

The All Blacks, who have lost consecutive matches to Australia and Argentina, were overtaken by England in World Rugby's latest update. 

World champions South Africa remain in the top spot.

New Zealand have struggled in 2020, winning two matches, losing two and drawing one under new coach Ian Foster.

They now have a fortnight off before getting the chance to make up for their first defeat by Argentina on Saturday in their final Test match for the year. 

Ian Foster. Source: Photosport

Rugby
All Blacks
