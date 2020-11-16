More woe for Ian Foster's All Blacks as they slump to third in world rankings

Things have gone from bad to worse for the All Blacks as the under performing side slump to third in the world rankings.

The All Blacks, who have lost consecutive matches to Australia and Argentina, were overtaken by England in World Rugby's latest update.

World champions South Africa remain in the top spot.

New Zealand have struggled in 2020, winning two matches, losing two and drawing one under new coach Ian Foster.

They now have a fortnight off before getting the chance to make up for their first defeat by Argentina on Saturday in their final Test match for the year.