'I was more nervous before the haka!' – Match-winner Ihaia West on his pre-game nerves and THAT SBW off-load
The Blues first-five lead his side's first ever haka was instrumental in their historic 22-16 win over the Lions.
The Blues first-five came off the bench to score the game winner at Eden Park. And what a beauty it was!
Blues perform He Toa Takitini (The Strength of Many) haka in memory of fallen players, Jonah Lomu and Kurtis Haiu.
Sonny Bill exploded between two Lions players to pounce on the ball after Stephen Perofeta’s penalty came back off a post.
