More bad news for Hurricanes fans with knee injury sidelining Ardie Savea for up to eight weeks

All Blacks star Ardie Savea has given an pdate on the knee injury he sustained playing against the Crusaders on Sunday, and the news isn’t good for Hurricanes fans.

The Hurricanes captain confirmed he's injured his MCL and will be sidelined for around six to eight weeks. Source: Ardie Savea / Instagram

Savea limped off the field in the 62nd minute of the thrilling 30-27 loss in Wellington.

The Hurricanes captain confirmed today the injury was as serious as it looked on the day.

“Unfortunately on the weekend I did my MCL,” Savea said in a video posted to social media.

“That’s going to take me out for six to eight weeks so I’m going to miss some footy over that time but it’s all good – like life, you get knocked down but you’ve got to keep moving forward.”

He will miss the rest of Super Rugby Aotearoa and the start of the joint trans-Tasman competition. 

Savea thanked fans for the supportive messages he’s already received and promised to come back from the injury.

Savea’s injury will have All Blacks selectors sweating with captain and fellow loose forward Sam Cane also sidelined after having surgery on a pectoral tear he suffered playing against the Blues last week.

The Crusaders are also dealing with All Blacks injuries with MRI scan results yet to come back for Joe Moody and Jack Goodhue who were also hurt in Sunday’s game.

