The moment Tongan Thor makes Wallabies debut after three-year wait

After serving his mandatory three-year qualification period, the Tongan Thor made his Wallabies debut against Scotland this morning, as Australia crashed to a 53-24 loss at Murrayfield.
Taniela Tupou, 21, affectionately known as the Tongan Thor made his first appearance in international rugby, coming off the bench for Australia, having only qualified for selection a week ago.
Speaking before the match, Tupou said that even as a child in Tonga, playing for the Wallabies was his dream.
"Growing up in Tonga as a young kid, all I wanted to do was to play for Australia one day and now I can do that this weekend."
"I'm lost for words, I actually don’t know what to say. I was in tears actually."
