The moment Tongan Thor makes Wallabies debut after three-year wait

After serving his mandatory three-year qualification period, the Tongan Thor made his Wallabies debut against Scotland this morning, as Australia crashed to a 53-24 loss at Murrayfield.

Taniela Tupou, 21, affectionately known as the Tongan Thor made his first appearance in international rugby, coming off the bench for Australia, having only qualified for selection a week ago.

Speaking before the match, Tupou said that even as a child in Tonga, playing for the Wallabies was his dream.

"Growing up in Tonga as a young kid, all I wanted to do was to play for Australia one day and now I can do that this weekend."