'Moment I'll cherish for the rest of my life' - Cult former Hurricanes hero Tongan Bear rubs shoulders with international stars during Barbarians thumping of England

Former Hurricanes prop Loni Uhila has taken to social media to share his excitement after winning with the Barbarians over England yesterday, and playing alongside some of the best players in the game in a crushing 63-45 at Twickenham in London yesterday.

Former Hurricanes prop poses for a photo with former NRL star winger Semi Radradra, former All Blacks midfielder Malakai Fekitoa and Fijian star Josua Tuisova after their Barbarians win over England in London. Source: Facebook/The Tongan Bear

Uhila was named on the bench and made an immediate impact when he came on in the second half, setting up an amazing try late in the second half.

"Awesome week with these legends, too it up with a win against England today. Moment I’ll cherish for the rest of my life," Uhila posted on Instagram and Facebook.

He brought a distinct Polynesian flavour to the Barbarians side, after every try scored by the Barbarians, Uhila gathered his side into a huddle and led the team of international superstars with a series of unique dance celebrations.

Four All Blacks were named in the team with John Afoa and Victor Vito selected to start.