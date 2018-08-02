Modest Lions coach says team is 'honoured' to play Crusaders in Super Rugby final

Sonny Bill Williams is one of ten players from the Blues studying for a degree with the Otago Polytechnic – with the cross-code superstar working towards a Bachelor in Applied Management.
Williams, who has referred to his study in recent times on social media, was enrolled through Capable New Zealand, a school within Otago Polytechnic.
He, along with his Blues teammates, will complete the qualification remotely while occasionally utilising the polytechnic’s campus in the Auckland CBD.
Glenys Ker, Programme Leader of Capable NZ’s undergraduate programmes, said the players were “beautiful writers” who were able to give an insight into their personalities and achievements.
“It’s the first time Capable NZ has had a group from a sports club undertake this study with the benefit that they can work as a group, learning and sharing together,” Ker said.
“They have 10 months to complete their studies and, hopefully, they will graduate in April 2019.
Hurricanes outside back Nehe Milner-Skudder appears to have left his recent shoulder issues well and truly behind him as he smashed an upper body workout with All Blacks teammates in Christchurch yesterday.
The 27-year-old worked through the All Blacks gym session at the Apollo Projects High Performance Centre, tackling squats and the bench press as he did so.
Milner-Skudder has been denied All Blacks opportunities the past two years due to shoulder injuries but he told 1 NEWS earier this year he's just happy to be playing.
"Any chance I get, it's about enjoying it, doing what I need to do, and helping the team out."