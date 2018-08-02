Modest Lions coach says team is 'honoured' to play Crusaders in final

The Crusaders have made just one injury-forced changed to their side for Saturday's Super Rugby final against the Lions, although doing so proved to be a difficult one for coach Scott Robertson.

With this afternoon's team naming, the Super Rugby career of 202-cap front rower Wyatt Crockett effectively came to an end with the 35-year-old again left out of the 23-man squad after missing last week's semi-final as well.

Robertson told media today it was the "hardest decision" he has made so far in his coaching career.

"It was the hardest decision I have had to make as a coach, I will be honest with you," Robertson said after naming his team to play at AMI Stadium.

"Great man, great Crusader. Highest capped and given more to this team than anyone else. We want to send him out the way he should be sent out, and we promised we would.

"Which is as he started, with real pride."

When quizzed how Crockett took the news, Robertson held his emotions in check while denying to answer.

"You would probably have to ask Wyatt, really … It wasn't an easy conversation. We reconvened the next day."

The one change Robertson has made from Saturday's 30-12 win over the Hurricanes sees Heiden Bedwell-Curtis come into the starting line-up for Jordan Taufua, who has been ruled out after breaking his arm in the semis.

Crusaders: David Havili, Seta Tamanivalu, Jack Goodhue, Ryan Crotty, George Bridge, Richie Mo'unga, Bryn Hall, Kieran Read, Matt Todd, Heiden Bedwell-Curtis, Sam Whitelock (capt), Scott Barrett, Owen Franks, Codie Taylor, Joe Moody.