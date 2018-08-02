 

Modest Lions coach says team is 'honoured' to play Crusaders in final

Lions coach Swys de Bruin is soaking up this year's Super Rugby final, saying he feels "honoured" to be playing the Crusaders this Saturday.

De Bruin was modest in his evaluation of this weekend's match-up, admitting their hosts don't have many chinks in their armour.

"I must say, they are a very good team - they deserve to be in first place," he said.

"We will have to bring our A game and more.

"Apart from the fact that we have a huge respect for them and what they stand for and how they play, it's a big honour for us to play against them."

The Lions coach said he saw departing Hurricanes coach Chris Boyd's comments after last Saturday's semi-final saying the Crusaders were "20 points better than any side" and agreed.

"I know Boydy from his Sharks days. He's not far off," de Bruin said.

"Everyone can be beaten... anything can happen on the day. But the fact they are favourites is no lie."

The Lions have made just two changes to their team from their comeback win over the Waratahs in the semis.

Flanker Lourens Erasmus replacing Cyle Brink in the No 7 jersey after coming off the bench last week while winger Courtnal Skosan also rotates into the starting side for Aphiwe Dyantyi.

The final kicks off at 7:30pm at AMI Stadium.

Lions: Andries Coetzee, Ruan Combrink, Lionel Mapoe, Harold Vorster, Courtnal Skosan, Elton Jantjies, Ross Cronje, Warren Whiteley, Cyle Brink, Kwagga Smith, Franco Mostert, Marvin Orie, Ruan Dreyer, Malcolm Marx, Jacques van Rooyen. 

Reserves: Corne Fourie, Dylan Smith, Johannes Jonker, Lourens Erasmus, Marnus Schoeman, Dillon Smit, Aphiwe Dyantyi, Howard Mnisi.

Swys de Bruin said the Crusaders deserve the favourites tag but anything can happen in sport. Source: 1 NEWS
The Crusaders have made just one injury-forced changed to their side for Saturday's Super Rugby final against the Lions, although doing so proved to be a difficult one for coach Scott Robertson.

With this afternoon's team naming, the Super Rugby career of 202-cap front rower Wyatt Crockett effectively came to an end with the 35-year-old again left out of the 23-man squad after missing last week's semi-final as well.

Robertson told media today it was the "hardest decision" he has made so far in his coaching career.

"It was the hardest decision I have had to make as a coach, I will be honest with you," Robertson said after naming his team to play at AMI Stadium.

"Great man, great Crusader. Highest capped and given more to this team than anyone else. We want to send him out the way he should be sent out, and we promised we would.

"Which is as he started, with real pride."

Crockett announced his retirement today from internationals and said that 2018 will be his last season with the Crusaders. Source: 1 NEWS

When quizzed how Crockett took the news, Robertson held his emotions in check while denying to answer.

"You would probably have to ask Wyatt, really … It wasn't an easy conversation. We reconvened the next day."

The one change Robertson has made from Saturday's 30-12 win over the Hurricanes sees Heiden Bedwell-Curtis come into the starting line-up for Jordan Taufua, who has been ruled out after breaking his arm in the semis.

Crusaders: David Havili, Seta Tamanivalu, Jack Goodhue, Ryan Crotty, George Bridge, Richie Mo'unga, Bryn Hall, Kieran Read, Matt Todd, Heiden Bedwell-Curtis, Sam Whitelock (capt), Scott Barrett, Owen Franks, Codie Taylor, Joe Moody.

Reserves: Sam Anderson-Heather/Andrew Makalio, Tim Perry, Michael Alaalatoa, Luke Romano, Pete Samu, Mitchell Drummond, Mitchell Hunt, Braydon Ennor.

The Crusaders coach made minimal changes to his squad for Saturday, including leaving out the 202-cap prop. Source: 1 NEWS
Focused Lions reveal countermeasures to combat jetlag after long haul for Super Rugby final

Super Rugby finalists the Lions are adopting a unique strategy to counter a long flight from South Africa ahead of playing this weekend - and they say they've already successfully used it before.

The Lions arrived in New Zealand yesterday after beating the Waratahs at home in Johannesburg in their semi-final on Sunday morning NZT, leaving them just three days to prepare for Saturday's final.

But the team has taken measures already to make sure they're at peak condition when the whistle blows at AMI Stadium.

Coach Swys de Bruin told reporters today his team have drastically altered their sleeping pattern to the point that midday NZT feels like "morning" for them.

"We just woke up," he said at today's press conference.

"Our lunch will be later and our dinner will be very late," he said.

De Bruin said the team will use the adjusted routine right through until gameday, having previously used it in their long trip to Sydney earlier this year when they faced the Waratahs in round robin play.

They won that game 29-0.

The Lions and Crusaders face off for this year's Super Rugby title at 7:30pm.

The South African side said they’ve already used it to beat the Waratahs. Source: 1 NEWS
